HONDURAS Comes to Paradise Theatre II in April

Phoenix Theatre Ensemble announces that HONDURAS by Drama Desk nominated playwright Sara Farrington will be performed April 5-10 at the Paradise Thearte II at 64 East 4th Street (between Bowery and 2nd Avenue). The production will then be streamed for three weeks. Actor Valeria A. Avina performs 31 roles in this emotionally charged 55-minute play based on true events of women who were detained at the US Southern border in the summer of 2018.

HONDURAS came about through the work of a group of New York and New Jersey artists-women and mothers-who worked with Immigrant FamiliesTogether. They raised bail money for mothers held at the American border and then arranged a relay team of cars across the country to reunite them with their families. Each asylum-seeker in this story crossed the border in the summer of 2018. All names are changed, characters are dramatized and highly interpreted versions of people and scenarios, but nothing has been exaggerated.

Phoenix Theatre Ensemble founder, Craig Smith says "We have been treading water for two years. This is our first NYC live performance-and this is the play to break our pandemic lockdown. It is a powerhouse of a play and Valeria gives a breathtaking performance."

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased HERE.

Running time: 55 minutes

WHAT: HONDURAS by Sara Farrington

WHEN: April 5-10 - 7:00 pm; Saturday matinee at 2:00 pm; Streamed performances following. Critics, all performances are available for review.

WHERE: Paradise Theatre II - 64 East 4th Street (next door to La Mama) between Bowery and 2nd Avenue

