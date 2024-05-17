HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Off-Broadway to Present Second & Final Extension

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A second and final two-week extension for Here There Are Blueberries will be presented Off-Broadway. Previously extended through June 16, the show will now run through June 30, 2024.



A co-production with Tectonic Theater Project, Here There Are Blueberries is co-written by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony & Emmy Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project) & Emmy Award nominee Amanda Gronich (The Laramie Project) and conceived & directed by Moisés Kaufman. Recently named a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, Here There Are Blueberries began previews on April 17 at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street) and opened May 13, 2024.



In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.



The cast of Here There Are Blueberries includes scott barrow (33 Variations), Nemuna Ceesay (Patience), Tony Award nominee Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), Noah Keyishian (Love All), Jonathan Raviv (The Band’s Visit), Erika Rose (Tiny Beautiful Things), Anna Shafer (This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing), Elizabeth Stahlmann (Slave Play), Charlie Thurston (Macbeth in Stride) and Grant James Varjas (33 to Nothing).



Here There Are Blueberries features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Purlie Victorious), costume design by Tony Award nominee Dede Ayite (A Soldier’s Play), lighting design by Tony Award nominee David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Bobby McElver (YOUARENOWHERE), and projection design by David Bengali (Water for Elephants). Ann James (How to Defend Yourself) serves as Intimacy Coordinator & Sensitivity Specialist, with Amy Marie Seidel (A Clean Slate) as Associate Director & Dramaturg and Jacob Russell (Good Vibrations) as Stage Manager. Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt, TBD Casting. Tectonic Theater Project is co-producing Here There Are Blueberries in partnership with Brian and Dayna Lee & Sonia Friedman Productions.

Here There Are Blueberries had its World Premiere in 2022 at La Jolla Playhouse in La Jolla, California (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, Managing Director).



Additionally, Tectonic Theater Project and NYTW are partnering with the Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics (FASPE), the production's Content & Conversation partner, to curate a series of post-show discussions where leading ethicists, scholars, and audiences can discuss the complex issues raised in the play—and consider their relevance for today. These discussions will be held following performances on Thursday May 23, Wednesday May 29, Tuesday June 4 and Wednesday June 12.



FASPE challenges its professionals to recognize and exercise their ethical and leadership responsibilities as influencers. FASPE’s distinctive approach is to examine the roles and behavior of individual professionals in Germany and elsewhere between 1933 and 1945 as an initial framework for approaching ethical responsibility in the professions today.



Each year, FASPE awards 80 to 90 Fellowships to graduate students and early-career professionals in Business, Design & Technology, Journalism, Law, Medicine, and Seminary. The Fellowships begin with intense study in Germany and Poland where FASPE takes advantage of the urgency created by the power of place to translate the history into the present. Visit faspe-ethics.org to learn more.



The performance schedule for Here There Are Blueberries is currently Tuesday through Sunday at 7pm, with matinees at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. Exceptions: there will be no 7pm performance on Sunday May 26. Beginning June 11, the schedule will be Tuesday through Saturday at 7pm; and Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

Comments