CRUSIN' FOR A DEATH CRUISE Extends

Thicket & Thistle, the New York City theater company comprised of actor-musicians who blur the lines between author, performer, and orchestra, have announced that its original musical comedy Death Cruise will be adding 3 performances at Access Theater, August 2-4.

Making new friends can be hard, especially when there's a demon tracking your every move. Death Cruise, a musical comedy, follows the staff on an Arctic cruise ship who are tested and tormented by a demon desperate to corrupt their souls. Featuring a cast of actor-musicians, this offbeat musical explores themes of hope, friendship, and eternal despair!

Death Cruise was spawned from the collective minds of Thicket & Thistle and their unique co-creative process. Company members Kyle Acheson, Sam DeRoest, Joshua Stenseth, Jonathan Eric Foster, Juliana Wheeler and Lindsay Zaroogian collaborated on Death Cruise's book, score, and lyrics. The 2019 debut production will be directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe and stars Kyle Acheson, Sam DeRoest, Jonathan Eric Foster, Joshua Stenseth, Titus Tompkins, Juliana Wheeler, Lindsay Zaroogian, who all play a wide array of instruments to make up the show's musical accompaniment.

More Than The Play blogger Domenick Danza writes, "The score is strong, written collaboratively by the company members. Their trademark of tight harmonies, foot-stomping rhythms, hummable melodies, and character driven lyrics make this show something to see."

Performances of Death Cruise will take place at Access Theater (located at 380 Broadway, between White Street and Walker Street) on Friday, July 26 at 8pm; Saturday, July 27 at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday, July 28 at 2pm; Friday, August 2 at 8pm; Saturday, August 3 at 8pm; Sunday, August 4 at 2pm. Tickets for Death Cruise can be purchased online at www.deathcruise.eventbrite.com. Death Cruise is an Equity Approved Showcase.





