BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards; TITANIQUE & More Lead

2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Jinkx Monsoon - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 14%

Linda Cho - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 11%

Courtney Hansen - THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 9%

Sarah G. Conly - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 8%

Lily Canfield - IVORIES - 59E59 6%

Debbi Hobson - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 6%

Elinor T Vanderburg - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 6%

Erik Andor - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 5%

Celeste Jennings - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 5%

Saawan Tiwari - THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER - 2023 5%

Elinor T Vanderburg - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 5%

Leon Dobkowski - ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 4%

Yin Zhang - UNSPOOLING WIND - Pelham Bay Park 3%

Cynthia Johnson - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 3%

Jess Gersz - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 2%

Enver Chakartash - THE TREES - Playwrights Horizons 2%

Cedwan Hooks - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 2%

Machel Ross - DEMONS - Connelly Theater 2%

Hunter Kaczorowski - NOËL COWARD’S THE RAT TRAP - New York City Center Stage II 1%

Kara Branch - ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS - 2023 1%

Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Zaheerah Duncan and Jack Glick - VIOLET - NXT Generation Theatrics 12%

Rodrigo Martinez Hernandez - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 10%

Ricky Reynoso - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 9%

Bennett Gundacker - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 7%

Kim B. Walker - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 7%

Xhloe Rice - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 7%

John-Ross Winter - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 6%

Amy Ellis - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 4%

Debbi Hobson - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 4%

Thomas Charles - GOODBYE GIRL - Theatre Row 4%

Courtney Hansen - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 4%

Ellie Raab - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 4%

Lily Canfield - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

Nicole Brooks Sanwandee - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 2%

Xhloe Rice - AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 2%

Brynne Oster-Bainnson - TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 2%

Enver Chakartash - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 2%

DW - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - Theater Row 2%

Margaret Gorrell - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 1%

Tiffany Knight - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL! - The Kraine Theater 1%

Tanuka Ghosh - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Tanuka Ghosh - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Ramona Ponce - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%

Tanuka Ghosh - SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Amy Ludlow - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Joey McNeeley - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 19%

Tye blue - TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 17%

Jay Falzone - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 11%

Lana Schwartz - VIOLET - NXTGen Theatrics 10%

Chay Yew - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 7%

Brenda Bell - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 6%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 5%

Lear Debessonet - “OLIVER” - New York City Center 5%

Brandon Ivie - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 5%

Richard Hess - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 4%

Brenda Bell - THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 3%

Trip Cullman - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 3%

Pierce Cassedy - FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 2%

Daniella Caggiano - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 2%

Keelay Gipson - DEMONS: A POSSESSION - Connelly theater 1%

EDEN ATIAS - THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Jennie Hughes - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 2023 30%

Attilio Rigotti - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 23%

David Zippel - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 12%

Jarrett Winters Morley - MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 10%

Pierce Cassedy - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 10%

Robert W. Schneider - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 7%

Robert W. Schneider - SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 5%

Edward Einhorn & Jenny Lee Mitchell - CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 2%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Chad Austin - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 14%

Colleen Morgen - THE LESBIAN PLAY - The Triad Theater 10%

Peter Ellenstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 9%

Sam Pinkleton - YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 7%

Ani Marderosian - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 6%

Nigel Semaj - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 6%

Melissa Attebery - DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emerging Artists Theatre 5%

Rick Hamilton - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 5%

Stevie Walker-Webb - BLACK ODYSSEY - Classic Stage Company 4%

Dustin Wills - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Pam McKinnon - DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Joe Rosario - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 3%

Hansol Jung & Dustin Wills, - ROMEO AND JULIET - NAATCO 3%

Jonathan Rockefeller - THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW - Theatre 555 3%

Colette Robert - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 3%

Anthony M. Laura - SHADOWS - Theaterlab 2%

Lauren McAuliffe - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 2%

Ian Belknap & Ty Jones - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

Jon Riddleberger - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 2%

Alexander Lass - NOËL COWARD’S THE RAT TRAP - New York City Center Stage II 2%

Kathleen Capdesuñer - LOS EMPEÑOS DE UNA CASA - REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL 1%

Jesse Berger - ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM - RED BULL THEATER 1%

Nicholas Kennedy and Lauren McAuliffe - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 1%

Britt Berke - BECOMES A WOMAN - New York City Center Stage II 1%

Josiah Davis - MARY GETS HERS - MCC Theater 1%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Tyler Struble - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 11%

Jack Serio - UNCLE VANYA - OHenry Productions 9%

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland - AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 8%

Eliza Beckwith - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 8%

Isaac Byrne - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS theatre 8%

Alexandra Thomas - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

Nicholas Martin-Smith - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 4%

Dane Forgione - “DANIEL, MY BROTHER” - Little Victory Theater 4%

Amanda Montoni - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 3%

Riley Elton McCarthy - IVORIES - 59E59 3%

Shayok Misha Chowdhury - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 3%

Anthony M. Laura - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 3%

Rick Hamilton - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 3%

Michael Hagins - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 3%

Robert Mark - ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 2%

Michael Hagins - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - Under St. Marks 2%

Elise Maurine Milner - ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 2%

RJ VerChaud and Jillian Faye Liebman - HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS...IN MAY! - Roaring Epiphany Production Company 2%

Ludovica Villar-Hauser - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 2%

Em Hausmann - AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 2%

Brittany Martel & Jenny Lester - THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS - The Tank 1%

James Cougar Canfield - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 1%

Jake Shore - TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The VinonTheater 1%

Nicholas Martin-Smith - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE'S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Johnny Culver - THE BERMUDA CURSE - Equity Library Theater of New York 1%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Brian Nason - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 15%

Dawn Chiang - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 12%

Matt Lazarus - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 8%

Tully Goldrick - IVORIES - 59E59 5%

Esquire Jauchem - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 5%

Jessica Choi - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 4%

David Weiner - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 4%

Marcella Barbeau - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 4%

Aiden Bezark - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 3%

Cha See - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 3%

Jessica Choi - THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 3%

Marcella Barbeau - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 3%

Michael Abrams - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 3%

Christian Specht - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 3%

Brad Paulsen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%

Minjoo Kim - DEMONS - Connelly Theater 2%

Adam Honore - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 2%

Aiden Bezark - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 2%

Cha See - YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 2%

Brian Tovar - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 2%

Jesse Scholz - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 2%

Kevin Heard - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 2%

Stacey Derosier - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 1%

Mike Faba - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 1%

Alan C. Edwards - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 1%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Ziggy Bornas - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 15%

Matt Lazarus - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 11%

Stacey Derossier - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 9%

Josh Rose - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS theatre 9%

Ethan Samaha - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 8%

Matt Lazarus - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 8%

Angelo Sagnelli - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 6%

Adam Sherwin - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 4%

Tully Goldrick - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

Yang Yu - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 4%

Yang Yu - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 3%

Michael Abrams - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 3%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 2%

Barbara Samuels - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 2%

Lee Anne Meeks - AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 2%

Kailey Hays-Lenihan - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 1%

Gus Ferrari - REUNIONS: AN ANTHOLOGY OF FOUR PLAYS - Producers Club-Prince Theatre 1%

Alex Bartenieff - NOT ABOUT ME - Theater for the New City 1%

Eric Norbury - TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 1%

Chris D'Angelo - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 1%

Angelo Sagnelli - AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 1%

Eric Norbury - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%

Masha Tsimring - MONTAG - Soho Rep 1%

Stefania Schramm - ONE WITH THE CURRENT - 36th Street Studio Theatre (fandango 4 Art House - producer) 0%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

J. Giachetti - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 27%

Jeffrey A. Johns and Arie Gonzalez - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 15%

Jonathan Rockefelelr - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 15%

Brenda Bell - FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 11%

Justin Huertas - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 10%

Jessica Hendy - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 9%

Sam Rosenblatt - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 7%

Tony Scialli - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 5%

EDEN ATIAS - THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 1%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Caitlyn Joyce Leach - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 58%

Brenda Bell - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 42%

Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

TITANIQUE - Daryl roth 24%

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 17%

WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 10%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 7%

SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 7%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 7%

POWERLINE ROAD - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Gurral Theater 5%

LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 5%

WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 4%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 4%

ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 3%

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER - 2023 2%

MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 1%

LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 1%

THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 0%

Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 53%

SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 29%

FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 12%

CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 6%

Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 12%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - The Signature Theatre Company 11%

ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 10%

SEX WORK/SEX PLAY - Emerging Artists Theatre 9%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - New World Stages 9%

ANNE BEING FRANK - Emerging Artists Theatre 7%

THE LESBIAN PLAY - The Triad Theater 7%

WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 5%

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - New Los Angeles Repertory Company 4%

OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actor's Temple 3%

BLOODSHOT BY ELINOR T. VANDERBURG - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Mezzanine Space 3%

FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 3%

DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emerging Artists Theatre 2%

MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 2%

THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW - Theatre 555 2%

DARK DISABLED STORIES - Bushwick Starr 2%

THE SACRIFICE OF CASSSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

EGG FRAME - American Theatre of Actors 1%

DEMONS - Connelly Theater 1%

THE COMEUPPANCE - The Signature Theatre Company 1%

THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 1%

ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS - 2023 1%

B-BOY BLUES - 47th st theatre 1%

ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM - Red Bull Theater 1%

Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 14%

9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 11%

WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 8%

ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 6%

AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 6%

WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 6%

MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 5%

DEMONS. - Bushwick Starr 4%

THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 4%

I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS...IN MAY! - Roaring Epiphany Production Company 3%

THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 3%

KINDERKRANKENHAUS - Brick Theater 3%

THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS - The Tank 2%

SHADOWS - Theaterlab 2%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 2%

PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 2%

TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 2%

AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 2%

LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/American Theatre of Actors 1%

THE TIME TRAVELERS CLUB, MANHATTAN DIVISION - Theater for the New City 1%

MONTAG - Soho Rep 1%

ELAINE BY JULIA GENOVEVA - Producers Club-Prince Theatre 1%

KNOCK KNOCK - Teatro Leatea 1%

NOT ABOUT ME - Theater for the New City 1%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Louis Josephson - RELAPSE - A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 25%

Danny Abosch, Andrew Abrams, Anthony Asaro, Ken CliŌon, Bobby Cronin, Jay Falzone, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Arie Gonzalez, Rob Hartmann, Caleb Hoyer, Trent Jeffords, Paul Louis, Anne Markt, Nick Santa Maria, Robert Shapiro, and Ruth Wallis - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 17%

Various - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 15%

Michael Finke - POWERLINE ROAD - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Gurral Theater 8%

Michael Sgouros - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 8%

Brianna Barnes - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 6%

Michael Sgouros - FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 6%

Lindsay Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - Acting Company 4%

Tony Scialli - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 4%

Elspeth Collard - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 3%

Lindsay Jones - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - The Acting Company 2%

Lindsay Jones - SHARED SENTENCES - Houses on the Moon 2%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Talen Piner - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 39%

Robert Pound - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 23%

Michael Sgouros - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 22%

RJ Christian - ANGRY BRITS STOMPING - IRT Theater 17%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Freyani Patrice - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 16%

Jennifer Kornswiet - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 14%

Joey Mcneely - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 12%

Shino Frances / Chrisy Kakurai - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Players Theatre 10%

Shino Frances - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 8%

Ashley Marinelli - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 7%

Parker Esse - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 7%

Ellenore Scott - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 6%

Chloe Albin - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 5%

Dell Howlett - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 4%

nicHi Douglas - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 3%

Kailin Brown - EGG FRAME - American Theatre of Actors 3%

Liz Piccoli - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 2%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Talen Piner - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 21%

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 18%

Patrick Higgins & Ava Tucker - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 17%

Jared Kirby/Tony Mita (Fight Choreographers) - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE'S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 12%

Gerry MacIntyre - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 9%

Deidre Goodwin - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 8%

B. Carty - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 6%

Caitlin Belcik - SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 5%

Tony Mita/Jared Kirby-Fight Choreographers - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 4%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Maggie Bera - POWERLINE ROAD - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Gurral Theater 7%

Jeffrey A. Johns - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 6%

Becca Suskauer - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 6%

Randall Scott Carpenter - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 5%

Jeremy Jordan - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Westside Theater 5%

Brandi Campbell - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 5%

Avery Ilardi - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 5%

Marla mandel - TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 5%

Kelli O'Hara - DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES - Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Ruthie Ann Miles - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 4%

Raul Esparza - OLIVER! - New York City Center Stage II 3%

Vinny Celerio - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 3%

Anna Zavelson - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 3%

Mia Cherise Hall - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 3%

Evan Bertram - MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 3%

Constantine Rousouli - TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 3%

Zoe Schneider-Smith - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 3%

Adam Chandler Berat - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 2%

Jessica Hendy - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 2%

Jacob Smith - RELAPSE - A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 2%

Constantine Maroulis - ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 2%

Justin Huertas - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 2%

Eric Fletcher - FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 2%

Stone Mountain - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 1%

Alia Cuadros-Contreras - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 1%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Gavin Kenny - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 13%

William Bailey - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 2023 13%

Sierra Boggess - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 13%

Maddy Lyons - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 10%

Avery Ilardi - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 9%

Ellistaire Perry - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 8%

Alia Cuadros-Contreras - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 5%

Brandi Campbell - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 5%

Santino Fontana - THE GOODBYE GIRL - Theatre Row 5%

Lyda Jade Harlan - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 4%

Dan DeLuca - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 3%

Andrew Leggieri - SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 3%

Patrick Newhart - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 2%

Janine LaManna - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 2%

Jordan Westfall - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 2%

Daniel A. Stevens - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 2%

Michael Ronca - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 1%

Jenny Lee Mitchell - CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Dave Droxler - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 12%

John Rubinstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 8%

Julia Chan - UNCLE VANYA - Home Studios 6%

Barbara Stultz - THE LESBIAN PLAY - The Triad Theater 6%

Joseph Monseur - OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actors Temple 5%

Alison Fraser - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 3%

Suzanna Perkins - HENRY IV - Theatre for A New Audience 3%

William Jackson Harper - PRIMARY TRUST - Roundabout Theatre Company 3%

Masha King - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 2%

Katelyn E Appiah-Kubi - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 2%

Jordan Antonette Mosley - BLOODSHOT - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Mezzanine Space 2%

Ben Holbrook - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 2%

Andrea Woodbridge - THE STRANGER - The Players Theatre 2%

Tiffan Borelli - DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emering Artists Theatre 2%

K Todd Freeman - DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 2%

Timmy Ong - THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

Daniel K. Isaac - YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 2%

Ryan J. Haddad - DARK DISABLED STORIES - Bushwick Starr 2%

Matt de Rogatis - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 2%

Yael Haskal - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 2%

Courtney Henggeler - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 2%

Hans Mueh - IVORIES - 59E59 2%

Eric Fletcher - THE STANGER - The Players Theatre 2%

Joshua Koehn - EGG FRAME - Tier5 Theatre Company/American Theatre of Actors 1%

Chris Carver - OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actors Temple 1%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Vincent Rame - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 9%

Kerry McGann - SEX WORK / SEX PLAY - Emering Artists Theatre 6%

Alexis Fishman - ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre 5%

Marin Ireland - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 5%

Xhloe Rice - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 4%

Mel Mattos - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 4%

Tessa Albertson - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 3%

Charlie B. Foster - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 3%

R. Scott Williams - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 3%

Shannon Shipp - “DANIEL, MY BROTHER” - Little Victory Theater 3%

Chandini Prakash - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 3%

Janae Robinson - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the Cell Theatre 3%

Bill Irwin - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 3%

Alexandra Rooney - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 3%

Ty Norris - ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 2%

Conor Hamill - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 2%

Alexandra Salter - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 2%

Matthew Tiemstra - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 2%

Robert Mark - ANGELS AMONG US - Yorktown Stage 2%

Riley Elton McCarthy - IVORIES - 59E59 1%

Donovan Wayne Christie Jr. - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 1%

Ethan Thomas - HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS...IN MAY! - Roaring Epiphany Production Company 1%

Margaret Leisenheimer - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 1%

Will Brill - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 1%

Jordan Elman - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 1%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 18%

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 18%

WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 9%

SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 7%

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 7%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 5%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 5%

OLIVER! - New York City Center Stage II 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Players Theatre 4%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 4%

A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 4%

LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 4%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 3%

FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 2%

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN - Face off Theatre 1%

MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 1%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 31%

VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 18%

SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 15%

MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 11%

THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 8%

FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 6%

SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 4%

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 4%

CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 3%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

SEX WORK / SEX PLAY - Emering Artists Theatre 9%

ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre 8%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - New World Stages 8%

THE LESBIAN PLAY - THE TRIAD THEATER 7%

ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 7%

UNCLE VANYA - Home Studios 6%

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 4%

WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 4%

YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 4%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 4%

OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actors Temple 3%

A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 3%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Hudson Classical Theater Company 2%

DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 2%

THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW - Theatre 555 2%

DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emering Artists Theatre 2%

THE STRANGER - The Players Theatre 2%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - The Signature Theatre Company 2%

DARK DISABLED STORIES - Bushwick Starr 2%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - New World Stages 2%

DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 2%

EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 2%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 10%

9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 9%

STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 8%

UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 8%

WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 5%

ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 5%

DANIEL, MY BROTHER - Little Victory Theater 4%

WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 4%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 4%

AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 4%

I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - WP Theater 3%

THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 3%

IVORIES - 59E59 3%

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 2%

HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS...IN MAY! - Roaring Epiphany Production Company 2%

DEMONS. - Bushwick Starr 2%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 2%

THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 2%

ANGELS AMONG US - Yorktown Stage 1%

AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 1%

AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 1%

TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 1%

RABBIT HOLE - City Gate Productions 1%

PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 1%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Sheryl Liu - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 16%

Yi-Hsuan - ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 13%

Ellery Pierce - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 7%

Clint Ramos and Miguel Urbino - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 6%

Elizabeth Chaney - FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 6%

Michael Deegan - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 6%

Matt Imhoff - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 5%

David Henderson - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 4%

Nora Marlow Smith - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 4%

Yu Shibagaki - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 3%

Kate Noll - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 3%

Nora Marlow Smith - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 3%

Mark Halpin - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 3%

Timothy Mackabee - ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 3%

Dr.Jason Rubin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%

Suzu Sakai - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 2%

Yang Yu - THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

Mark Halpin - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 2%

Christopher & Justin Swader - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

Teresa L. Williams - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 2%

Christopher & Justin Swader - ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM - RED BULL THEATER 1%

Arnulfo Maldonado - THE COMEUPPANCE - The Signature Theatre Company 1%

Vicki R. Davis - BECOMES A WOMAN - New York City Center Stage II 1%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Emily Mustillo - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 11%

Walt Spangler - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 10%

Rodrigo Martinez Hernandez - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 10%

Josh Rose - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 8%

Ellery Pierce - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 8%

Maureen Weiss - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 7%

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 7%

Tina Mamkegh - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 2023 6%

Dave Droxler - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abington Theater Company 6%

Yang Yu - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 5%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 5%

E.A. Frank - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 3%

Zoe Hurwitz - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 3%

Robbie Skoronski - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 2%

Mengyi Liu - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 2%

Mike Mroch - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%

Em Hausmann & Angelina Meccariello - THE VERY LAST DANCE OF HOMELESS JOE - Theater for the New City 1%

Corinne Prudente - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/American Theatre of Actors 1%

Raul Abrego - HOW TO MELT ICE - Boundless Theatre/New Perspectives Theatre Company 1%

Mark Marcante - NOT ABOUT ME - Theater for the New City 0%

Lisa Laratta - MONTAG - Soho Rep 0%

Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Broadway)

Anthony Rapp - WITHOUT YOU - New World Stages 21%

Jinkx Monsoon - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 18%

Alexis Fishman - ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre 17%

Dave Droxler - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 15%

Jessica Hendy - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 7%

Masha King - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 7%

Liz Kingsman - ONE WOMAN SHOW - Barrow Street Theatre 6%

James T. Lane - TRIPLE THREAT - Theater Row 4%

Colin Quinn - SMALL TALK - Minetta Lane 4%

Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Off Broadway)

Neil Devlin - MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 22%

Bruce Costella - SPOOKY AND GAY - SoHo Playhouse 21%

Kristy Beauvais - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WALK-IN CLOSET - Theatre Row, NYC 18%

Shawneen Rowe - CROOKED SHADOWS - City Gate Productions 15%

The Pink Dress, Alexis Tandit - TWELVE FROM TEXAS - QED Astoria 11%

Anthony O'Connell - ALONE INSIDE THE BOX - Equity Library Theater of New York 7%

Belinda Sinclair - A MAGICIENNE AMONG THE SPIRITS - The Conjuring Room 6%

Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Kyle Jensen - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 22%

Megumi Katayama - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 8%

Joe Huppert - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 6%

Ani Marderosian and Danielle DeMatteo - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 6%

The Mombs - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 6%

Elisabeth Weidner - F*CK 7TH GRADE - Wild Project 5%

Tomas Correa - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 5%

Zhaxi Danzeng - THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 5%

Riley Elton McCarthy - IVORIES - 59E59 5%

Brent Michael Jones - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 4%

Kevin Heard - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 4%

Tei Blow and John Gasper - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Greg Russ - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 4%

Kevin Heard - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

Mike Faba - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

Christopher Darbassie - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 3%

Lindsay Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - Acting Company 2%

Frederick Kennedy - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

Lindsay Jones - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Acting Company 2%

Lindsay Jones - SHARED SENTENCES - Houses on the Moon 1%

M. Florian Staab - BECOMES A WOMAN - New York City Center Stage II 0%

Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Nina Field - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 18%

Christopher Darbassie - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 15%

Brandon K. Bulls - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 12%

Jay Cowitt - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 10%

Trey McGee - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 8%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 6%

The Roly Polys - FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES - 2023 5%

Greg Russ - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 5%

Riley Elton McCarthy - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 5%

Tei Blow - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 4%

Josh Oltarzewski - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 4%

Sinan Zifar - MONTAG - Soho Rep 3%

Christopher Darbassie - DEMONS - Bushwick Starr 3%

M. Florian Staab - 9 KINDS OF SILENCE - PlayCo 1%

Ed Matthew - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 1%

Daniel Damiano - ONE WITH THE CURRENT - 36th Street Studio Theatre (fandango 4 Art House - producer) 0%

Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 28%

UNCLE VANYA - Home Studios 23%

ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 16%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 16%

THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 5%

THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 5%

BROADWAY MAKERS MARKETPLACE - Turnstyle Underground Market 4%

A MAGICIENNE AMONG THE SPIRITS - The Conjuring Room 3%

Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Off Broadway)

MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 42%

AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 20%

WELCOME TO THE CONTINENTAL - The Continental Hotel 15%

TWELVE FROM TEXAS - QED Astoria 13%

A MAGICIENNE AMONG THE SPIRITS - The Conjuring Room 6%

FRUIT SCORES - The Invisible Dog Center 4%