The Theater Center Launches MAKING IT HAPPEN TEN-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Theater Center has announced the inaugural MAKING IT HAPPEN TEN-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL, running on consecutive Wednesdays from April 8 through April 29 at its Times Square venue.

The festival is designed to highlight emerging playwrights by providing an Off-Broadway platform for short new works. Submissions opened March 10 and will be reviewed by the festival’s creative team, who will select 15 plays based on originality, diversity of perspectives, and commercial potential.

During the festival, audience feedback and voting will help determine six finalists who will advance to the final night of the event. One or more of those works may be selected for further development and a limited run at The Theater Center.

Playwrights whose works are selected will receive rehearsal and performance space at the venue, participation in an invitation-only Emerging Artists Collective Night, and a consultation with 3C Management on producing and promoting new theatrical work. Participants will also receive basic lighting support, box office services, festival-wide marketing, and audience feedback. There is no submission or participation fee.

Submissions for the MAKING IT HAPPEN TEN-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL can be made through the application form at forms.gle.

The Theater Center is located at 210 West 50th Street in New York’s Theater District. Since opening in 2005, the 20,000-square-foot complex has hosted Off-Broadway productions, acting classes, and events across its two venues, the Anne L. Bernstein Theater and the Jerry Orbach Theater. The theater is also home to Perfect Crime, the longest-running play in New York City, which offers live AI translation in more than 50 languages.