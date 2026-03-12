Roberta Colindrez Replaces Louisa Jacobson in LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE Benefit Reading

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Roberta Colindrez (Cult of Love) will join Classic Stage Company's one-night-only benefit reading of Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, by Jane Chambers and directed by Cynthia Nixon, on Monday, March 23 at 7pm at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Roberta Colindrez (Cult of Love) joins the previously announced Molly Bernard, Rachel Crowl, Moses Ingram, Hari Nef, Dascha Polanco, Sarin Monae West, and Amalia Yoo for the reading.

Roberta Colindrez replaces Louisa Jacobson, who is no longer able to participate in the reading.

Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, which premiered off-Broadway in 1980, is a surprising, hilarious and ultimately devastating comedy about eight queer women and a life-changing summer shared in their beloved lesbian beach enclave. To witness these characters and their relationships was groundbreaking for the stage 45 years ago, and they remain resonant and recognizable as flesh-and-blood queer women you might meet walking around in 2026.