BWW Review: ROUND TABLE at 59E59 Theaters-Clever and Captivating

"You gave me every secret except the one I needed."

-Laura in Round Table

Round Table, written by Liba Vaynberg and directed by Geordie Broadwater is a one of a kind show. This modern romantic comedy is being performed at 59E59 Theaters through October 20. Starring a talented five person cast, the show cleverly melds elements from King Arthur legends with a story about people and their relationships. Vaynberg's tale is humorous, touching, and very honest. It is being performed now through October 20.

Zach is a Harvard grad and a medieval scholar who contributes to a hit TV program called "Round Table." When he meets Laura, a romance novel ghost writer, things soon become serious. Zach is an enthusiast of larping, or live action role playing and with several others, engages in acting out Arthurian legends. Although Laura becomes increasingly involved with Zach, larping is clearly an activity that fails to interest her. The greatest challenge for Zach is facing the reality his poor health, while he engages in the fantasy worlds he creates. The play thoughtfully interfaces scenes of the characters' personal interactions with moments that depict role playing.

The cast is led by Craig Wesley Divino as Zach and Liba Vaynberg as Laura. Karl Gregory plays Zach's devoted brother, Kay; Matthew Bovee portrays Mordred; and Sharina Martin plays Morgan. Both Mordred and Morgan enter the larping scenes as individuals from the Arthurian legend. The actors performances are especially compelling when each of the characters addresses the audience and reveals facts about themselves and their natures.

The Creative Team has done a very fine job of bringing Round Table to the Upper East Side stage. They include scenic design by Izmir Ickbal; costume design by Johanna Pan; lighting design by Cha See; and sound design by Fan Zhang. The Production Stage Manager is Shayna O'Neill.

Performed in the intimate theatre space of 59E59 Theaters, Round Table is a unique and distinctive play that our readers will enjoy seeing.

Produced by Fault Line Theatre and Anna & Kitty, Inc., Round Table is being performed at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison) for a limited engagement through October 20. The show runs for 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission. The performance schedule is Tuesday to Friday at 7:30 PM; Saturday at 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM; and Sunday at 2:30 PM. Single tickets are $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members). Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting https://www.59e59.org/.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories