Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards

Best Choreography of a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Cecilie Marjatta Välinen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater

Best Choreography of a Musical or Play (professional)

Miguel-Angel Fernandez - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo

Best Costume Design (professional)

Sally Turner, Karianne Caspara & Ane Hoel Lotherington - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret

Best Director of a Musical (professional)

Renate Stridh - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen

Best Director of a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Christoffer Paulsen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater

Best Director of a Play (professional)

Maren Bjørseth - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater

Best Ensemble of a Musical or Play (Professional)

DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (professional)

Sigurd Vespestad Marthinussen - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo

Best Leading Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Lars-Jørgen Kristiansen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater

Best Leading Actor in a Play (professional)

Anders Hatlo - DE URØRLIGE - Oslo Nye Teater

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (professional)

Benedicte Søreng - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo

Best Leading Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Linn Gabrielsen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater

Best Leading Actress in a Play (professional)

Stine fevik - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater

Best Lighting Design (professional)

Lars-Morten Larsen - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf

Best Musical (non-professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater

Best Musical (professional)

DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo

Best Play (professional)

SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater

Best Scenic Design (professional)

Petr Hloušek - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)

Jakob Schøyen Andersen - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Hogne Vangen - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)

Petter Vermeli - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)

Tone Oline Knivsflå - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Vilde Cecilia Ratvik - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)

Helle Haugen - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye teater

Best Touring Show

BORN THIS WAY - Color Fantasy / 2Entertain Norge

Theater of the Year

Det norske teateret

