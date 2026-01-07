Christian Löffler and Ensemble Come to the Den Norske Opera

🎭 NEW! Norway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Norway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Christian Löffler and Ensemble are coming to the Den Norske Opera this week. The performance is set for 11 January 2026.

Christian Löffler is no stranger to turning raw emotion into sound. This autumn, the German producer, musician, and visual artist takes that sensibility on the road with a newly announced European ensemble tour – a series of performances set to blur the lines between club culture and chamber music, all while offering a first look at his forthcoming album, Until we meet again, out in early 2026.

Long praised for his ability to invoke euphoria, stillness, and introspection in equal measure, Christian Löffler’s sonic world draws heavily from nature and the human condition. Now, he is expanding that emotional range with a live tour that feels more like an experience than a gig. Hitting top venues like Salle Pleyel in Paris, Cologne’s Philharmonie, Müpa in Budapest, and Lucerna in Prague, the shows promise a full-bodied, immersive performance. Expect a mix of fan favourites and brand-new, unreleased tracks, cinematic visuals, subtle field recordings, analogue textures, and a stage shared with an ensemble led by violinist Johanna Burnheart, Sloane Monroe on viola, Midori Jaeger on cello, and Elsas on piano.

The autumn tour also marks the beginning of a new chapter for Christian Löffler, as he will offer an exciting glimpse into his upcoming album, Until we meet again, expected in early 2026. Löffler’s upcoming record finds him trading pulse for poetry, blending his signature melodic electronics with delicate strings, hushed piano, and melodies that linger long after the final note. Threaded throughout the record is the voice of Swedish singer-songwriter Adna, whose spectral presence drifts in and out like fog rolling over a quiet landscape. Adna will also join the ensemble live on vocals and electric guitar. Together, they’ll debut new material and breathe new life into older favourites, reworking them with a softer touch, without losing the emotional punch or danceable energy fans have come to expect. It’s a more intimate, more vulnerable Löffler on display – filtered through new collaborators and fresh emotional landscapes.

