Interview: Chatting with Composer Thomas Gunnari Røtting's About His MY MUSIC IS THE CV Showcase

On Monday November 3d at SALT, composer Thomas Gunnari Røtting presents " Røttings jobbintervju - en teaterkonsert med Thomas Gunnari Røtting & Friends" or in more catchy english: My Music Is the CV — a unique theatre concert where the performance itself becomes a personal and artistic job interview.

Since 2017, Røtting has worked as a freelance musical theatre artist, writing and developing several original works that have been produced and performed across Norway. While his greatest successes so far have been rooted in the independent scene rather than the commercial stage, he is now ready to take the next step — to establish himself as a composer and lyricist within the broader, professional field.

We sat down with Thomas to discuss his journey, his ambitions, and his unconventional approach to showcasing his work.





“I want to bring musical theatre forward in Norway”

Q: You’ve written several original works over the past few years. What’s driving this new phase in your career?

A: I’ve been fortunate to have my works produced and performed around the country, but most of my recognition has come from the independent and underground scene. I’m proud of that — it’s where a lot of experimentation happens — but now I want to take the next step: to establish myself as a musical theatre composer and lyricist also within the commercial landscape. My goal is both to reach a larger audience and to contribute to a more dynamic and exploratory position for musical theatre in Norwegian culture. I believe this art form deserves a more vibrant and curious place in our national repertoire.

“A concert that doubles as a job interview”

Q: Your upcoming concert has a rather unconventional concept — can you tell us more?

A: Yes — the concert is staged as a kind of theatrical job interview. I speak to the audience as if I’m being interviewed for a position, and the music functions as my CV. Between the songs, I share short stories about how each piece came to life, insights into my creative process, and reflections on what it means to create musical theatre today.

“A portrait through music”

Q: What can the audience expect to experience?

A: I’ve gathered 25 of my close and very talented friends — both actors and musicians — to perform with me. Together, we’ll present a selection of old, new, and even unfinished material. It’s an honest, musical self-portrait: a way of showing who I am as a composer and lyricist, and where I hope to go next.

“Opening doors through collaboration”

Q: What do you hope this project will lead to?

A: I hope it opens doors — to new acquaintances, collaborations, and projects that can help me move forward as an artist. At the same time, I want the concert to strengthen my connection to the community. Musical theatre grows through collaboration, curiosity, and courage — and this concert is my way of inviting more of that.

About the performance:

My Music Is the CV features original songs and lyrics by Thomas Gunnari Røtting, performed together with an ensemble of 25 actors and musicians. The concert is presented as an intimate showcase for friends, colleagues, and potential collaborators — a meeting point between artistry, ambition, and the future of Norwegian musical theatre.

Date: November 3d

Venue: SALT, Langkaia 1, 0150 Oslo

Tickets can be purchased here



