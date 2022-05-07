The Fillmore New Orleans to Host Lineup of Performers in Place of George Porter Jr

A lineup of modern New Orleans luminaries will step in for George Porter Jr. at Poppa Funk & The Night Tripper following a positive COVID test for the Meters bassist. Members of Dumpstaphunk and The Revivalists will join in on Saturday, May 7th at The Fillmore New Orleans [get tickets].

After George Porter Jr. tested positive early on Friday, Nick Daniels (bass), Devin Trusclair (drums), Tony Hall (guitar/bass/vocals), Alex Wasily (trombone), and Ashlin Parker (trumpet) of Dumpstaphunk rose up to answer the call to duty. They will join Dumpstaphunk bandleader and Art Neville's son Ian Neville alongside Art's nephew Ivan Neville. Additionally, bassist George Gekas (The Revivalists) has also joined the lineup.

This all-star lineup will join the rest of the Poppa Funk & The Night Tripper lineup including Neal Francis, Nikkie Glaspie (The Nth Power), Skerik, and many more. The evening will begin with the newly formed Allman Brothers Band tribute Trouble No More featuring Brandon "Taz" Niederauer (guitar/vocals), Daniel Donato (guitar/vocals), Dylan Niederauer (bass guitar), Nikki Glaspie (drums), Peter Levin (keys), Roosevelt Collier (pedal steel guitar), and Pete Lavezzoli (drums), in addition to newly added special guest Kanika Moore (vocals).