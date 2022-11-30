bergenPAC Presents Brian McKnight, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, A Bronx Tale, and The Righteous Brothers

bergenPAC announces new shows coming to its recently renovated theater this Spring: R&B icon Brian McKnight on Thursday, March 23, 2023; rap legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on Saturday, April 1, 2023; Chazz Palminteri's one-man show A Bronx Tale on Sunday, April 23, 2023; The Righteous Brothers on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Thursday, March 23, 2023 - 8 PM

R&B star Brian McKnight has released 19 albums to date over the past twenty-five years, selling over 30 million albums worldwide. With 16 Grammy Award nominations and numerous chart-topping songs, McKnight has established himself as a musical legacy. In 1992 McKnight released his self-titled and first album, which landed on the Billboard 200 chart. His video for "Anytime" was nominated for Best Male Video at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. McKnight has been the recipient of Soul Train Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Songwriter of The Year. His most notable album, Back At One, sold over 3 Million copies.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Saturday, April 1, 2023 - 8 PM

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is an iconic Hip Hop group hailing from Cleveland, Ohio. Originally signed to Ruthless Records, BTNH released their debut EP in 1994 and went on to release three consecutive platinum-selling albums. The group's "Tha Crossroads" topped the music charts in 1996. The members eventually parted ways before reuninting in 2010 to release new music. BTNH is known for a distinct fast rap style and collaborated on hits with artists like Notorious BIG, Tupac and Mariah Carey.

A Bronx Tale with Chazz Palminteri

Sunday, April 23, 2023 - 8 PM

Famed actor Chazz Palminteri (The Usual Suspects, Bullets Over Broadway, Analyze This) may be best known for the classic coming-of-age film A Bronx Tale, which he co-starred in with Robert De Niro. Palminteri wrote the screenplay as an adaption of his one-man play of the same name. In this one-man production Palminteri takes the audience on an energetic journey through the streets of his old Italian neighborhood.

The Righteous Brothers

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 - 8 PM

Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers are back! With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin', the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts for four decades. After Bobby's death in 2003, Bill Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive. Medley said no one could ever take Bobby's place, but when he caught Bucky Heard's show it all came together. "I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic."

The concert experience features their biggest hits, including "Soul & Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," "Rock and Roll Heaven," Medley's Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme, "The Time of My Life," and much, much more!

