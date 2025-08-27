bergenPAC Combats Digital Exploitation with Musical School Assembly

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC Performing Arts School partnered with the FBI Newark Citizens Academy Alumni Association to create a powerful educational live theater presentation called Eyes Wide Open – Preventing Digital Exploitation.

Between 2021 and 2022, sextortion reports surged by 7,200%, impacting over 12,600 victims and resulting in at least 20 known suicides. Eyes Wide Open was designed to educate and empower students, families, and communities.

The program has a 30-minute musical narrative that follows two teenagers navigating the dangers of digital life and discovering the tools to reclaim their voice, power, and safety. The performers hold a Q&A so the audience can discuss what resonated for them and how they can feel comfortable communicating their concerns with people they trust.

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon) awarded bergenPAC a $25,000 grant to support the costs of producing the program and presenting it at schools.

It premiered this past spring at Passaic Valley Regional High School in Little Falls Township with an evening presentation for students and their families. Presentations were also made at Montclair High School and for the cast of bergenPAC’s summer musical. bergenPAC is preparing to perform the assembly in more high schools this fall.

“Horizon is pleased to support the important work being done by bergenPAC to use the arts to engage young people on the critical mental health concerns that arise from using social media,” said Jonathan R. Pearson, Executive Director of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, Horizon’s philanthropic arm. “We are improving the health of the communities we serve by raising awareness of these dangers and the resources available to help young people feel safe and support their mental and physical health.”

This is the second collaboration for bergenPAC and FBI Newark Citizens Academy Alumni Association after creating Chasing the Dragon, a multi-media assembly program that addressed the opioid addiction.

“In today’s ever-increasing digital world, it has become so important to educate students and their parents on the dangers of digital exploitation. Eyes Wide Open speaks to students at their level and in a way that allows them to fully comprehend how easily and innocently someone can get ensnared and what to do if that happens,” said DeAnne DiLeo-Odria, President of the FBI Newark Citizens Academy Alumni Association.

bergenPAC can deliver Eyes Wide Open as a live event or video presentation during the school day or in the evening.

To book Eyes Wide Open, email outreach@bergenpac.org.