Zimmerli Art Museum to Offer Free Spring Programs Featuring Workshops and Lectures

Free programs at the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University—New Brunswick include both signature events and special offerings in conjunction with new exhibitions. For complete details about individual events, including registration and parking information, visit .

Two major exhibitions featuring paintings and works on paper by Allan Rohan Crite and films and photography by Andy Warhol have inspired these engaging events:

SSAAM Heritage Singers perform a choral program of spirituals with the Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum. Saturday, Feb. 28, 2 to 4 p.m.

Polaroid Workshops. Wednesday, March 11, and Thursday, April 16, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Art Together is a free drop-in family art workshop series with projects inspired by exhibitions. Sundays, March 15 and April 12, 1 to 3 p.m.

"Conspicuous by Their Absence": Curators discuss Allan Rohan Crite: Neighborhood. Wednesday, April 29, 4 to 6 p.m.

The Zimmerli's renowned Norton and Nancy Dodge Collection of Nonconformist Art from the Soviet Union and the current exhibition Topographies of Dissent: Armenian Art from the Dodge Collection are prominently featured in the spring program calendar.

Trio Fadolin and composer/multi-instrumentalist Ara Dinkjian perform Armenian music blending folk, modernist and contemporary forms. Sunday, March 8, 2 to 5 p.m.

The virtual lecture “Bodies of Dissent: Performance Art in Armenia (1970s–1990s)” features a screening of landmark performances and discussion moderated by art historian and curator Choghakate Kazarian. Friday, March 20, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The academic conference “Art and Dissent in the Soviet Era: The Dodge Collection and Its Global Legacy” celebrates the launch of the newly developed website dedicated to the Zimmerli's Norton Dodge Collection of Nonconformist Art from the Soviet Union. In-person and virtual. Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional programs include:

Último Domingo (Last Sunday) celebrates Latine culture through art, music and family activities. Sundays, February 22 (Carnival) and March 29 (Latina/Women's History Month), 1 to 3 p.m.

SparkNight, the themed art party, offers creativity, performances and community. Thursdays, March 5 (Women's History Month), April 2 (LGBTQIA+ Pride) and May 7 (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month), 5 to 8 p.m.

The Federation of Art Song (FAS) presents two concerts celebrating the United States Semiquincentennial. Sundays, March 1 and April 12, 2 to 4 p.m. Visit www.fasong.org/events for more information.

Rutgers alumna and Baruch College professor Gail Levin discusses her new book Alice Barber: An Artist's Triumph on Tragedy. Wednesday, April 22, 4 to 6 p.m.

The exhibitions Andy Warhol: On Repeat, Allan Rohan Crite: Neighborhood and Topographies of Dissent: Armenian Art from the Dodge Collection are on view through July 31, 2026.

ZIMMERLI ART MUSEUM | RUTGERS

The Zimmerli Art Museum houses more than 75,000 works of art, with strengths in American Art, European Art, Soviet Nonconformist Art and Arts of Eurasia, and Original Illustrations for Children's Literature. The permanent collections include works in all mediums, spanning from antiquity to the present day, providing representative examples of the museum's research and teaching mission at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, which stands among America's highest-ranked, most diverse public research universities.

VISITOR INFORMATION

Admission is free. The museum is located at 71 Hamilton Street (at George Street) on the College Avenue Campus of Rutgers University in New Brunswick. The Zimmerli is a short walk from the NJ Transit train station in New Brunswick, midway between New York City and Philadelphia.

The Zimmerli Art Museum is open Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday, as well as major holidays and the month of August. For the most current information, including accessibility and parking, visit zimmerli.rutgers.edu.