Travis Japan Explores Mature New Sound With Latest Single “KAGE NIMO HINATA NIMO,” Now Available World

Japanese boy band Travis Japan has released “KAGE NIMO HINATA NIMO (陰ニモ日向ニモ),” a new track now available to download and stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Watch the Official Music Video for “KAGE NIMO HINATA NIMO (陰ニモ日向ニモ)"

About the Release

Travis Japan has unveiled their latest single, “KAGE NIMO HINATA NIMO (陰ニモ日向ニモ)” (In Shadow as in Sunlight). Departing from their signature high-energy style, the track explores a more mature aesthetic, balancing their characteristic charm with a sophisticated, evolving sound. The single also serves as the featured song for the TV Asahi romance-suspense series All Because of You (ぜんぶ、あなたのためだから), which stars group member Ryuya ‘Shime’ Shimekake alongside Ryusei Fujii of WEST.

The accompanying music video, available on the group’s official YouTube channel, utilizes a minimalist visual approach to highlight the members' performance. Following its digital debut, a physical CD release is scheduled for April 15, available in four distinct formats including exclusive bonus tracks and behind-the-scenes content.

Standard Edition

First Press Edition T

First Press Edition J

Family Club Exclusive Edition

Travis Japan’s New Song “KAGE NIMO HINATA NIMO (陰ニモ日向ニモ)"

- Available now on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

- Physical Disc (CD) Release Date: April 15th

Including SKU-exclusive bonus songs and behind-the-scenes video content across four separate formats.

Travis Japan

- Members : 7 (Kaito 'Chaka' Miyachika, Kaito 'Umi' Nakamura, Ryuya 'Shime' Shimekake, Noel Kawashima, Shizuya 'Shizu' Yoshizawa, Genta 'G' Matsuda, and Kaito 'Machu' Matsukura)

- CD Debut: 2022

- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/travisjapan/?lang=en

Travis Japan

Kaito 'Chaka' Miyachika

Kaito 'Umi' Nakamura

Ryuya 'Shime' Shimekake

Noeru 'Noel' Kawashima

Shizuya 'Shizu' Yoshizawa

Genta 'G' Matsuda

Kaito 'Machu' Matsukura

