 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Australian Premiere of TOOTSIE Set for Teatro at the Italian Forum in 2026

Award-winning director and choreographer Cameron Mitchell will helm the production.

By: Feb. 16, 2026
Australian Premiere of TOOTSIE Set for Teatro at the Italian Forum in 2026 Image

Tootsie will make its Australian premiere this May at Teatro at the Italian Forum in Sydney. Award-winning director and choreographer Cameron Mitchell (Putting It Together, Sweet Charity) will helm the production, as rehearsals begin this week for The Prom. 

Tootsie is the laugh-out-loud story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Director Cameron Mitchell said “Tootsie is the perfect feel-good musical for everyone. It has all the nostalgia of the 1982 Sydney Pollack film starring Dustin Hoffman with a hilarious new book and dazzling score. I am very excited to work with the team at Teatro and bring this brand-new show to Sydney audiences. Tootsie is laugh out loud funny, with a lot of heart and great song and dance numbers. Can't wait!”

Based on the Oscar winning beloved hit film starring Dustin Hoffman, the Tony Award Winner for Best Book of a Musical, Tootsie also received 11 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. With music and lyrics by Tony Award & Grammy award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and book by Tony Award-winner Robert Horn (13 the Musical, Shucked), Tootsie has had audiences rolling in the aisles.

Fast-paced and outrageously funny, Tootsie plays with identity, ambition and ego, all while keeping the laughs coming. Tootsie makes its Australian premiere in Sydney at TEATRO from 26 May.




Need more Australia - Sydney Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos