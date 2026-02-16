Australian Premiere of TOOTSIE Set for Teatro at the Italian Forum in 2026

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tootsie will make its Australian premiere this May at Teatro at the Italian Forum in Sydney. Award-winning director and choreographer Cameron Mitchell (Putting It Together, Sweet Charity) will helm the production, as rehearsals begin this week for The Prom.

Tootsie is the laugh-out-loud story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Director Cameron Mitchell said “Tootsie is the perfect feel-good musical for everyone. It has all the nostalgia of the 1982 Sydney Pollack film starring Dustin Hoffman with a hilarious new book and dazzling score. I am very excited to work with the team at Teatro and bring this brand-new show to Sydney audiences. Tootsie is laugh out loud funny, with a lot of heart and great song and dance numbers. Can't wait!”

Based on the Oscar winning beloved hit film starring Dustin Hoffman, the Tony Award Winner for Best Book of a Musical, Tootsie also received 11 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. With music and lyrics by Tony Award & Grammy award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and book by Tony Award-winner Robert Horn (13 the Musical, Shucked), Tootsie has had audiences rolling in the aisles.

Fast-paced and outrageously funny, Tootsie plays with identity, ambition and ego, all while keeping the laughs coming. Tootsie makes its Australian premiere in Sydney at TEATRO from 26 May.