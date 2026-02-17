Area Students Honored As MPAC Music Students Of The Month

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Students from Mt. Olive, Dover, Chester/Washington Township, Rockaway, Mendham, Florham Park, Harding, Roxbury, Randolph, Parsippany, Boonton and Pequannock were honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month – Outstanding Vocalists – at the Saturday, February 14 performance by Linda Eder at Mayo Performing Arts Center.

Students were nominated by their teachers based on their commitment to and excellence in the performing arts. MPAC honors a group of students each month during the season and invites area teachers to submit nominations. A year-end recital will be held in June.

Honorees

Olivia Acosta

Grade 12; West Morris Central High School; Nominated by Mark Stingle

A three-year member of the choral program, Olivia serves as Vice President in charge of Social Media, Alto 2 section leader, and co-leader of the Treble A Cappella group, the Loreleis. She has been accepted into the Morris Area Honor Choir for three years and All-State for the past two years. She also performs as a National Anthem soloist and has appeared in leading and featured roles in the school’s drama program.

Gloria Bakinahe

Grade 8; Mount Olive Middle School; Nominated by Joanna Scarangello

Gloria is an active leader in the choral ensemble and regularly participates in honor choirs. She has been featured as a soloist at multiple events and is recognized for her work ethic and musicianship.

Elizabeth Budesheim

Grade 11; Pequannock Valley High School; Nominated by William Arnold

Elizabeth is a lead singer in the Nocktaves a cappella group and a dedicated choir member. She has performed major roles including Cady in Mean Girls and Blanche in Bonnie & Clyde and serves as Music Director for a student-produced fall touring production.

Michaela Cedeño

Grade 11; Dover High School; Nominated by John Hoferer

Michaela performs in chorus, concert band, and the school musical. She is recognized for her leadership and dedication within the music department.

Lillia Choi

Grade 8; Ridgedale Middle School; Nominated by Andrea Lynch

Lillia demonstrates consistent musical growth, strong rehearsal preparation, and leadership among peers. She contributes to a positive and supportive ensemble environment.

Dia Cohen

Grade 12; West Morris Mendham High School; Nominated by Patricia Danner

A four-year choir member, Dia participates in Mendham Voices, Ladies in Red, and the Morris Area Honor Choir. She serves as Choir President and Student Director of Ladies in Red.

Reya Emmes

Grade 7; Rockaway Valley School; Nominated by Sara Bartel

Reya is a member of the Upper Grade Chorus and has been selected for the Morris Area Honor Choir. She actively participates in the school musical.

Michael Fielding

Grade 6; Harding Township School; Nominated by Rachel Gareau

Michael has performed leading roles in school musicals and is a featured performer in the middle school musical. This is his first year in middle school chorus.

Jasper Zoe Fernandes

Grade 12; Roxbury High School; Nominated by Patrick Hachey

Jasper serves as President of the Roxbury High School Choral Program and has participated in multiple select ensembles. They have been accepted into regional and state honor choirs and plan to study Voice Performance at the collegiate level.

Amelia Graham

Grade 8; Black River Middle School; Nominated by Kathleen Vespignani

Amelia is a three-year member of both chorus and the audition-only Select Chorus. She frequently performs as a soloist and participates in musical theater and private voice lessons.

Bella Norton

Grade 8; Randolph Middle School; Nominated by Ann Kelly

Bella has participated in choir and orchestra since elementary school, including regional honors ensembles. She also writes and arranges original music.

Eve Raisch

Grade 8; Brooklawn Middle School; Nominated by Danielle Hazel

Eve is a leader in chorus, consistently demonstrating preparation, confidence, and professionalism.

Nikolas Pavero

Grade 8; John Hill School; Nominated by Yvonne Manca

Nikolas is recognized for his strong musicianship, reliability, and positive presence in the choir program.