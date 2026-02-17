George Street Playhouse 2026 Gala Benefit to Honor Roberto Muñiz

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

George Street Playhouse's 2026 Gala Benefit will honor Roberto Muñiz, President and CEO of Parker Health Group, with the prestigious Thomas H. Kean Arts Advocacy Award.

The 2026 Gala Benefit will take place on Wednesday May 6 beginning with a champagne reception and dinner at Stage Left/Catherine Lombardi followed by a cabaret and awards presentation at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

The Thomas H. Kean Arts Advocacy Award honors an individual whose leadership and commitment have strengthened the role of the arts in civic life and championed their impact on community well-being. Through his visionary leadership at Parker Health Group, Roberto Muñiz has demonstrated an unwavering belief that the arts are essential to building healthier, more connected communities.

Under Muñiz’s guidance, Parker Health Group has been a steadfast supporter of George Street Playhouse and other cultural institutions throughout New Jersey. His advocacy reflects a deep understanding of how artistic engagement enriches the lives of older adults and families, a philosophy rooted in both professional experience and personal conviction.

George Street Playhouse Executive Director Edgar Herrera expressed deep gratitude for Parker’s longstanding partnership and Muñiz’s leadership. “Roberto’s leadership has transformed not only Parker, but the broader conversation around aging and community care in New Jersey and beyond,” said Herrera. “We are profoundly grateful for Parker Health Group’s partnership and for Roberto’s personal commitment to the arts. His belief that cultural institutions are essential to community well-being aligns perfectly with our mission. It is a privilege to honor him during this meaningful moment in his remarkable career.”

Muñiz recently announced that he will retire at the end of 2026 after nearly three decades of transformative leadership at Parker. Since joining the organization in 1998, he has guided its evolution from two small nursing homes into a nationally recognized, fully integrated system of care serving more than 16,000 older adults and families annually. Under his leadership, Parker pioneered New Jersey’s first small-home model of nursing home care, expanded home and community-based services, and strengthened strategic partnerships advancing innovation in senior health statewide.

His influence extends nationally as well. Muñiz recently completed a two-year term as Board Chair of LeadingAge, the national association representing more than 5,400 nonprofit aging services providers and continues to mentor future leaders as a Senior Health Fellow and Instructor at Rutgers University.

As previously announced, the Gala will also celebrate Emily Mann, recipient of the Arthur Laurents Award for Distinguished Artistic Achievement, honoring her extraordinary career as a playwright, director, and transformative artistic leader whose work has reshaped the American theatre for more than five decades.

The 2026 Gala Benefit will bring together artists, patrons, and civic leaders in celebration of George Street Playhouse’s artistic excellence and its vital role in New Jersey’s cultural life, while raising critical support for the theatre’s productions, education programs, and community engagement initiatives. The evening will also include a dinner reception and cabaret performances. An additional recipient of the Kean Award will be announced in the coming weeks

Tickets for the 2026 Gala Benefit, including dinner and cabaret performance, begin at $600.