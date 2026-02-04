Spencer Aste, Yair Ben-Dor and More Complete the Cast of RICHARD III at The Curtain

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Curtain has revealed the complete cast and creative team for their all-new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Richard III, directed by Producing Artistic Director Sean Hagerty, March 5-29 at Nimbus Arts Center.

Joining the previously announced star of Richard III, stage and screen’s Andrew Sellon (Mr. Penn, recurring on FOX’s “Gotham”), are Spencer Aste, Theatre World Award-winner Yair Ben-Dor (Prayer for the French Republic), Julia Campanelli, Gys De Villiers (Titus Andronicus at The National Theatre opposite Sir Antony Sher), Sean Gallagher, Malin Glade, Aaron Gonner, Brandon Jones, Max Murray, ChristiAnna Nelson, James Rana (The Band’s Visit, longest running cast member), Charles Friedrick Seacrease, Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Off-Broadway’s Beau, Fiddler… in Yiddish), Jon Okabayashi, Joe Penczak, and Inez Vega-Romero. Casting is by Robin Carus, CSA.

Directed and Adapted by Sean Hagerty, the creative team for Richard III also includes William Ward (Costume Design), Ryan Randazzo (Lighting Design), Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton for Sonic Designs Inc (Sound Designers), Paul Birtwistle (Prop Master), Maggie Surovell (Voice and Text Coach), and Brad Lemons (Fight Director). The Production Stage Manager is James Steele. Assistant Stage Manager is Gabe Soto. Christine Cirker serves as Associate Producer, and Angelica Gorga as Assistant Producer.

Meet Shakespeare’s mad crook-backed King as he murders his way to the top in this morbidly comic, blood-soaked classic. First premiering in 1592, this timeless tale follows one tyrant’s ruthless pursuit of power and the horrific cost of his success.

The Curtain’s Richard III will begin performances on Thursday, March 5 at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street) in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train. The official Opening is set for Sunday, March 8, with the strictly limited engagement set to run through Sunday, March 29, 2026.