Cape Town Opera Collaborates with Artist Monique Pelser for HOERIKWAGGO During Art Week

From today until 22 February, to coincide with Art Week and the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, Cape Town Opera and Monique Pelser Studio will be collaborating to produce a series of daily impromptu sonic interventions around the Mother City and the Table Mountain Range. Written and directed by Pelser, Hoerikwaggo showcases sounds - beautifully interpreted by Cape Town Opera's Vocal Ensemble - derived from the rocks, fynbos, waterfalls, sandstone, granite, boulders and the South Easterly wind. The performances will pop up unexpectedly around the city starting today, Tuesday 17 February, coinciding with the solar eclipse, and the Cape Town Opera Vocal Ensemble will be interspersed among the public at various sites.

Monique Pelser is a South African artist, performative researcher, writer, illustrator and producer. This innovative work she has created- Hoerikwaggo- is in support of the global and local drive to give voice to the sacred nature of the Table Mountain Range as a major UNESCO heritage site (as well as all global sites) and to the communities who have been living in relation to the mountain for generations. The work focuses on ecological, cultural and spiritual heritage and aims to make the visiting public aware of the nature of the Hoerikwaggo.

Cape Town Opera is one of South Africa's largest full-time performing arts institutions that annually presents a diverse programme of site-specific works, main stage operas, touring productions, musicals and concerts for audiences of all ages. Widely recognised for artistic excellence, CTO champions South Africa's cultural heritage and provides an aspirational, internationally respected platform for the country's world-class singers.

The sound waves will be will be broadcast live on both social media platforms - follow @capetownopera and @moniquepelserstudio to view the live broadcast of Hoerikwaggo.