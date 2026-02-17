The Lovin' Spoonful, Devon Allman's Blues Summit Coming To The Newton Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Newton Theatre in New Jersey will host an evening with The Lovin' Spoonful and Devon Allman's Blues Summit on February 17, 2026. This event will feature iconic music and blues performances.

THE LOVIN' SPOONFUL

FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2026 | 7 P.M. DOORS | 8 P.M. CONCERT

THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 SPRING STREET, NEWTON, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, February 20, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, February 19, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Reserved seating starts at $52.50.

Event link: https://skypac.org/lovin-spoonful/

The Lovin' Spoonful were America's answer to the Beatles! The band, led by John Sebastian, Steve Boone, Joe Butler and Zal Yanovsky, exploded onto the charts sending their first seven singles soaring onto “Billboard's” Top-10 charts virtually overnight.

The Spoonful formed in New York's Greenwich Village in 1965 at the Night Owl Café and signed to Kama Sutra Records. They appeared on every major TV show of the era: “The Ed Sullivan Show”, “Hullabaloo” and “Shindig!” Their first single, “Do You Believe in Magic,” flew to the top of the charts and was followed by an unprecedented string of hits including: “Daydream,” “Younger Girl,” “Summer in the City,” “You Didn't Have to Be So Nice,” “Darling Be Home Soon,” “Jug band Music,” “Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind,” “Lovin' You,” “Didn't Want to Have to Do it,” “Rain on the Roof,” “Six O'clock,” “Nashville Cats,” “Coconut Grove” and “She's Still a Mystery (to Me).”

The band was so influential that such music legends as Paul McCartney and Brian Wilson cited them as forces of inspiration as did so many others. John Lennon called them “tunesmiths!” Today the Lovin' Spoonful tours with Steve Boone (founding member), Jeff Alan Ross, Bill Cinque, Rob Bonfiglio and Mike Auturi. Together they faithfully celebrate the rich, good-time catalog of hits that made them one of the world's most beloved groups of the ‘60s. The Lovin' Spoonful was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

DEVON ALLMAN'S BLUES SUMMIT FEATURING THE DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT, LARRY MCCRAY & JIMMY HALL

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2026 | 6 P.M. DOORS | 7 P.M. CONCERT

THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 SPRING STREET, NEWTON, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, February 20, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, February 19, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Reserved seating starts at $52.50.

Event link: https://skypac.org/devon-allmans-blues-summit/

Devon Allman has been immersed in the world of blues and rock his entire life. As the son of the legendary Gregg Allman, Devon Allman grew up surrounded by the rich musical legacy of the Allman Brothers Band, a group that played a pivotal role in shaping the Southern rock and blues sound.

Devon Allman Blues Summit is a powerhouse gathering of blues legends that promises to electrify the stage. This summit brings together an all-star lineup that includes the legendary Jimmy Hall, the soulful voice behind the iconic Southern rock band Wet Willie. Hall has left an indelible mark on the world of music with his distinctive blend of blues, rock and R&B. Born in Mobile, Alabama, Hall's passion for music was evident from a young age, leading him to form Wet Willie in the late 1960s. The band quickly gained popularity for their vibrant live performances and chart-topping hits like “Keep on Smilin'.”

Adding to the line up's historical legacy is Larry McCray. McCray is a legendary blues guitarist and singer renowned for his soulful sound and emotive guitar work. McCray has carved out a prominent place in the blues music scene with his powerful voice and deft guitar playing. Emerging onto the scene in the late 1980s, he quickly gained attention for his blend of contemporary blues, rock, and soul influences.

Rounding out the Devon Allman Blues Summit is the powerhouse vocalist Laka, a captivating soul singer from St. Louis whose powerful voice and heartfelt performances have earned her a distinguished place in the local blues scene.