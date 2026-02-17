 tracker
Video: The Teen Critics Get Turned Upside Down at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

By: Feb. 17, 2026
Curious what your teenager might think about some of Broadway's most beloved shows before you buy the tickets? BroadwayWorld's Teen Critics are here to help!

We are continuing the series with Evangeline (13), Addison (16), and Zander (13), who recently headed to the Marquis Theater to check out Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!

Are monsters born... or made? In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape  his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking  crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to  the horrors unfolding around him? 

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of  Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within? 



