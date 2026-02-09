 tracker
Photos: COME FROM AWAY Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse

The cast features Jeannette Bayardelle, Andréa Burns, and more.

By: Feb. 09, 2026

You can now check out photos from last night’s opening of Come From Away at Paper Mill Playhouse. The run continues through Sunday, March 1 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

This reimagined production of Come From Away, which features the actors playing instruments live onstage, is directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds. The cast features Jeannette Bayardelle, Andréa Burns, John El-Jor, Nick Gaswirth, Lisa Howard, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Kent M. Lewis, James Moye, Jason Tyler Smith, David Socolar, Erica Spyres, and Rema Webb. Understudies include Molly Coyne, Travis Darghali, Brandi Knox, and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, a small Newfoundland town started bringing people together. Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airplane passengers welcomed by a community that turned fear into friendship and strangers into family. Filled with heart, humor, and a spirited score, this Tony-winning musical with book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein is “a celebration of the best of humankind” (The Daily Beast).

The creative team for Come From Away includes Sam Groisser (Music Direction), Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), Michelle J. Li (Costume Design), Paige Seber (Lighting Design), Emilia Martin (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), and Kevin Heard (Sound Design). Patricia L. Grabb is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson  

Nick Gaswirth

Matthew Whennell-Clark, Molly Coyne, Brandi Knox, Travis Darghali

Ben Power, Sara Milonovich, Steve Holloway, Adam Stoler, Sam Grossier, and Dave D'aranjo

Rema Webb

Andrea Burns

The company

The company

Sam Groisser, Adam Stoler, Ben Power, Sara Milonovich and Dave D'aranjo

Ben Power and Sara Milonovich

Sam Groisser, Adam Stoler, and Sara Milonovich

Irene Sankoff, David Hein, Kevin Tuerff, Maureen Murray, Sue Ricardelli, Tom Clark, Michael Rubinoff, Jane Clark, Michael Stotts

David Hein and Irene Sankoff

od Van Wieren and Lisa Howard

Lisa Howar

The cast




