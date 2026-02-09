Photos: COME FROM AWAY Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now check out photos from last night’s opening of Come From Away at Paper Mill Playhouse. The run continues through Sunday, March 1 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

This reimagined production of Come From Away, which features the actors playing instruments live onstage, is directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds. The cast features Jeannette Bayardelle, Andréa Burns, John El-Jor, Nick Gaswirth, Lisa Howard, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Kent M. Lewis, James Moye, Jason Tyler Smith, David Socolar, Erica Spyres, and Rema Webb. Understudies include Molly Coyne, Travis Darghali, Brandi Knox, and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, a small Newfoundland town started bringing people together. Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airplane passengers welcomed by a community that turned fear into friendship and strangers into family. Filled with heart, humor, and a spirited score, this Tony-winning musical with book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein is “a celebration of the best of humankind” (The Daily Beast).

The creative team for Come From Away includes Sam Groisser (Music Direction), Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), Michelle J. Li (Costume Design), Paige Seber (Lighting Design), Emilia Martin (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), and Kevin Heard (Sound Design). Patricia L. Grabb is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson