South Jersey Debut of New Philly Pops to be Presented at Rowan University

The Marie Rader Series will present the South Jersey debut of the new Philly Pops at Rowan University. On Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m. the Pops will present “Blockbusters in the Burbs” at Rowan’s Pfleeger Concert Hall, introducing audiences in South Jersey to the orchestra.

Conducted by Music Director Christopher Dragon, the orchestra will perform some of the most beloved movie scores, including features by the orchestra’s Matt Gallagher (The Incredibles), Michael Ludwig (Schindler's List), and Ron Kerber (Catch Me if You Can). The concert will be offered in a ‘Relaxed Performance’ format, allowing a sensory-friendly experience for individuals on the autism spectrum.

Pops Bassist Douglass Mapp also serves as Professor of Jazz Studies within Rowan University’s Department of Music, and will be performing with the orchestra on the 14th, putting the active performance side of his career on direct display for his students who may not have the opportunity to see his Philadelphia performances.

Following the performance, Pops’ musicians will welcome the audience in the lobby. And, as with all Marie Rader Series engagements, the Rowan campus community will enjoy artist-led opportunities beyond the stage, with Music Director Chris Dragon hosting a conducting masterclass for students, as well as an invited dress rehearsal in the hall for students and board members

Australian conductor Christopher Dragon is the newly appointed Music Director of the Philly Pops. Before moving to the United States in 2015, Dragon held the inaugural position of Assistant Conductor with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra, where he was mentored by Asher Fisch. Dragon has a versatile portfolio ranging from live-to-picture performances, including Nightmare Before Christmas, Toy Story and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and a wide variety of collaborations with artists such as The Wu-Tang Clan, Cynthia Erivo and Joshua Bell. He is known for his charisma and high energy, consistently delivering unforgettable performances.