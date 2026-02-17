Renée Fleming and Béla Fleck Join 2026 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Lineup

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Five-time Grammy winner and Kennedy Center Honoree Renée Fleming has been added to the lineup for the 2026 Telluride Bluegrass Festival, taking place June 18-21 in the mountain town of Telluride, Colorado.

The celebrated soprano will take the Telluride Bluegrass stage alongside Béla Fleck for The Fiddle and the Drum, featuring My Bluegrass Heart, an all-new collaboration between the singer and banjo player.

Additional acts include the Maggie Antone, breakthrough Western Canadian singer-songwriter Noeline Hofmann, the nearly-local sextet of Clay Street Unit, classical Americana super trio Lark, Roman, & Meyer, Boy Golden, Rett Madison, and the Scotland-based world-folk quartet, Dallahan.

A full lineup, including previously announced performers like Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Larkin Poe, can be found below, and, along with the newly released daily lineups here. A very limited number of tickets and camping passes are still available for this year’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival and can be purchased at this link.

Telluride Bluegrass Festival 2026 Lineup:

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Gregory Alan Isakov

Larkin Poe

Shakey Graves

Sam Bush Band

Flatland Cavalry

Greensky Bluegrass

Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck: The Fiddle and the Drum feat. My Bluegrass Heart

Maggie Antone

Punch Brothers

The Infamous Stringdusters

Watchhouse Duo

Leftover Salmon

Sierra Hull

The Telluride House Band

Jake Shimabukuro

Peter Rowan Walls of Time Band

Noeline Hofmann

Chris Thile

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Clay Street Unit

East Nash Grass

Lark, Roman & Meyer

Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Dom Flemons & The Traveling Wildfires

Boy Golden

Rett Madison

ALASH

Dallahan

Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski