Renée Fleming and Béla Fleck Join 2026 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Lineup

Five-time Grammy winner and Kennedy Center Honoree Renée Fleming has been added to the lineup for the 2026 Telluride Bluegrass Festival, taking place June 18-21 in the mountain town of Telluride, Colorado.
The celebrated soprano will take the Telluride Bluegrass stage alongside Béla Fleck for The Fiddle and the Drum, featuring My Bluegrass Heart, an all-new collaboration between the singer and banjo player.
Additional acts include the Maggie Antone, breakthrough Western Canadian singer-songwriter Noeline Hofmann, the nearly-local sextet of Clay Street Unit, classical Americana super trio Lark, Roman, & Meyer, Boy Golden, Rett Madison, and the Scotland-based world-folk quartet, Dallahan.
A full lineup, including previously announced performers like Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Larkin Poe, can be found below, and, along with the newly released daily lineups here. A very limited number of tickets and camping passes are still available for this year’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival and can be purchased at this link.
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Gregory Alan Isakov
Larkin Poe
Shakey Graves
Sam Bush Band
Flatland Cavalry
Greensky Bluegrass
Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck: The Fiddle and the Drum feat. My Bluegrass Heart
Maggie Antone
Punch Brothers
The Infamous Stringdusters
Watchhouse Duo
Leftover Salmon
Sierra Hull
The Telluride House Band
Jake Shimabukuro
Peter Rowan Walls of Time Band
Noeline Hofmann
Chris Thile
AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Clay Street Unit
East Nash Grass
Lark, Roman & Meyer
Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland
Dom Flemons & The Traveling Wildfires
Boy Golden
Rett Madison
ALASH
Dallahan
Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light
