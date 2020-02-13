'You Can't Handle The Truth' A FEW GOOD MEN to Open in Manasquan

"You can't handle the truth."

One of the most famous lines ever spoken, and it was spoken by the actor once voted Manasquan High School's Class of 1954 "Class Clown" in the Academy Award-nominated film "A Few Good Men."

Jack Nicholson, as Col. Nathan Jessep, won an Oscar for the role in which he exclaimed the famous line from the witness stand at the prompting of Tom Cruise, as Lt. J.G. Daniel A. Kaffee.

The line was written by Aaron Sorkin. Before taking this military courtroom drama to Hollywood biggest stars, Sorkin's breakout hit "A Few Good Men" debuted on the Broadway stage in 1989.

Algonquin Arts Theatre produces four performances across the next two weekends, opening on Saturday, February 22, at 8 pm. This production is sponsored by Peter A Flihan & Linda P Hejduk; and Mona & John Kirk.

After opening night, "A Few Good Men" continues on Sunday, February 23, at 3 p.m. The second weekend includes a rare leap-day performance on Saturday, February 29 at 8 pm. The closing performances is Sunday, March 1, at 3 pm.

Regular tickets are $32 for adults, $29 for seniors and $23 for students. A limited quantity of premium tickets are available to select performances for $8 more. To order, visit algonquinarts.org or call the Algonquin Box Office at 732-528-9211 (11-4 pm weekdays, 11-2 pm weekends).

The show is recommended for ages 13 and older and includes strong language. Children under age four will not be admitted.

David Sussman plays the role of Col. Jessep and Garrett Gallinot stars as Lt. J.G. Kaffee. Justine Basquill plays Lt. Cmdr. Joanne Galloway, a key member of the defense team. Andrew Young (Lance Cpl. Harold Dawson) and Joseph Bryant (Pfc. Louden Downey) are the defendants.

The cast for director Jan Topoleski also includes Brendan Flanagan, Will Salmons, Charles Deitz, James Beecroft, Matthew Ruf, Mark Regan Jr., Steve Douchette, Mike Kerns, George Signore, John Gekle Jr., Todd Kwitchoff and Donovan Lee.

"A Few Good Men" was a Broadway hit about the trial of two Marines for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay sizzles on stage. The Navy lawyer, a callow young man more interested in softball games than the case, expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened.

Prodded by a female member of his defense team, the lawyer eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial.

"A Few Good Men" is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You