YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS Performance & Awards Ceremony Canceled at The Theater Project

The Theater Project has released the following statement regarding the 18th annual Young Playwrights Performance & Awards Ceremony:

Sometimes the show just can't go on.

We will be maiLng prizes to our young finalists and prize-winners; we hope to share their work with you at some future date.

Let's all do our best to be safe, healthy, and as helpful as possible.

EVENT CANCELED:

March 14

Young Playwrights

