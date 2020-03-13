YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS Performance & Awards Ceremony Canceled at The Theater Project

YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS Performance & Awards Ceremony Canceled at The Theater Project

The Theater Project has released the following statement regarding the 18th annual Young Playwrights Performance & Awards Ceremony:

Sometimes the show just can't go on.

We will be maiLng prizes to our young finalists and prize-winners; we hope to share their work with you at some future date.

Let's all do our best to be safe, healthy, and as helpful as possible.

EVENT CANCELED:
March 14
Young Playwrights

TheTheaterProject.org
For more information on other STAGES FESTIVAL events, visit https://njtheatrealliance.org/stages-festival




