YES Epics & Classics Featuring Jon Anderson Announced At New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Jon Anderson is one of the most recognizable voices in music as the lead vocalist and creative force behind YES. 

Nov. 01, 2022  
Metropolitan Entertainment and New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present YES Epics & Classics featuring JON ANDERSON on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 7:30PM at NJPAC (One Center Street in Newark, NJ). The legendary YES vocalist/songwriter will be performing classic YES tracks including "And You and I," "Starship Trooper," "Heart of the Sunrise" and others. Tickets are $49, $59, $69, $79 and $99 and available at www.ticketmaster.com go on sale on Friday, November 4 at 10:00AM.

Jon Anderson is one of the most recognizable voices in music as the lead vocalist and creative force behind YES. Anderson was the author and a major creative influence behind the ground-breaking album "Fragile" as well as the series of epic, complex pieces such as "Awaken," "Gates of Delirium" and especially "Close to the Edge" which were central to the band's success. Additionally, Anderson co-authored the group's biggest hits, including "I've Seen All Good People," "Roundabout" and "Owner of a Lonely Heart." After 50 years of success in the music business, Anderson has worked with many variations of YES, as well as collaborations with Vangelis, Kitaro, Roine Stolt and Jen-Luc Ponty. He has released several critically acclaimed solo albums including "Olias of Sunhilow," "Song of Seven," "Animation," "Three Ships," "Toltec" and "Survival and Other Stories" and most recently "1000 Hands" to name just a few.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.




