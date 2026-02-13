Photos: A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Dunbar Repertory Company

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Middletown Arts Center, in conjunction with Dunbar Repertory Company, is presenting the ground-breaking, American classic, A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., February 14 – 22, 2026. See photos here!

The landmark 1959 play by Lorraine Hansberry explores the divergent dreams and struggles of three generations of the Younger family on Chicago’s South Side.

Set on Chicago’s South Side, Lorraine Hansberry’s celebrated play concerns the divergent dreams and conflicts in three generations of the Younger family: Son Walter Lee, his wife Ruth, his sister Beneatha, his son Travis and matriarch Lena. When her deceased husband’s insurance money comes through, Mama Lena dreams of moving to a new home and a better neighborhood in Chicago. Walter Lee, a chauffeur, has other plans: buying a liquor store and being his own man. Beneatha dreams of medical school. Hansberry’s portrait of one family’s struggle to retain dignity in a harsh and changing world is a searing and timeless document of hope and inspiration.

Dunbar Repertory Company’s production features Octavia Harrell (Lena Younger), Damien S. Berger (Walter Lee Younger), Lucia Williams (Beneatha Younger), Vivette Alston (Ruth Younger), Kian Cooper (Travis Younger), Clayton Simmons (Travis Younger), Malik Abdul Khaaliq (Joseph Asagai), Mike Vails (George Murchison), Bellamy Shivers (Bobo), Martin Cordero (Bobo), Carl Hoffman (Karl Lindner), Doris Dollard (Mrs. Johnson) and Takia Clayton (Mrs. Johnson).



The cast of A Raisin in the Sun

The cast of A Raisin in the Sun

The cast of A Raisin in the Sun

The cast of A Raisin in the Sun

The cast of A Raisin in the Sun

The cast of A Raisin in the Sun

The cast of A Raisin in the Sun

The cast of A Raisin in the Sun

The cast of A Raisin in the Sun

The cast of A Raisin in the Sun

The cast of A Raisin in the Sun

The cast of A Raisin in the Sun