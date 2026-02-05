YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Begins This Month at Gateway Playhouse

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cartoonist Charles M. Schulz’s beloved “Peanuts” characters come to life in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” a charming, family-friendly musical packed with heart and laughter, hitting Gateway Playhouse Feb. 20 to March 1. The musical marks the first in an all-musical MainStage Season for the Gateway of Somers Point.

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the entire “Peanuts” gang as they navigate the ups and downs of friendship, growing up and finding happiness in the little things. The 1967 musical, with music and lyrics by Clark Gesner and (in a 1999 revision) Andrew Lippa, is directed by Chip Garrison, who has already directed the show twice before. The appeal of this production, according to Garrison, is that audiences get to see elements of themselves in these characters – even as adults.

“There are things that ring true that we can associate with our own childhoods and our own lives,” said Garrison. “And, really, who doesn’t love Charlie Brown and the rest of the ‘Peanuts’ characters?”

The story, which moves along in short story snippets like a comic strip, was originally produced in the 1960s. The music was updated in the 1990s to be jazzier – or, more like what Vince Guaraldi did for “Peanuts’” Christmas music and other TV specials.

The show is double cast with Gateway veterans Mike Moore and Nick Efstatos sharing the role of Charlie Brown and Kacie Burnett and Mollie Henfey portraying Snoopy. Music Director Henry Moore, who holds a degree from Berklee College of Music, will have a small pit orchestra live on stage with the characters as they sing standouts such as “Suppertime,” “My New Philosophy,” “Beethoven Day,” “Book Report,” “Glee Club,” and “Happiness.” Karen Cleighon is choreographer, costumes are by Phil Pallitto and Karen Sutherland, and set and lighting are designed by Peter Avagliano.

“Think of this production as a little bit of escapism, a little bit of nostalgia, definitely a piece that is funny, but it’s also moving emotionally,” said Garrison, who added that “Peanuts” celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2025.

Tickets are $25 and on sale now. Production dates are 7 p.m. Feb. 20-21 and Feb. 27-28; 1 p.m. Feb. 21 and 28; 2 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 1. Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point.