The Jacksons Set to Perform at BergenPAC in February

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Jacksons will take the stage at bergenPAC in Englewood, NJ! Experience the legendary Motown group that has inspired generations. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, February 21, at 7:00 p.m. It will feature an unforgettable evening with members of the original Jackson 5.



The five talented brothers from Gary, Indiana—captivated the world first as The Jackson 5 and later as The Jacksons. Renowned for their electrifying performances and signature choreography, the group achieved international stardom and became true pop royalty. Their success launched the solo career of Michael Jackson, who would go on to become one of the most influential artists in music history.



The Jacksons' journey to fame began at Motown in 1969 with their debut single "I Want You Back" rocketing to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. They made history by seeing their next three singles—"ABC," "The Love You Save," and "I'll Be There"—also claim the No. 1 spot, making them the first group to have their first four singles all reach the top of the charts. Over their illustrious career, The Jacksons scored 17 Top Forty singles, with additional hits such as "Never Can Say Goodbye" and "Dancing Machine."



To date, The Jacksons' Motown recordings have sold over 200 million copies worldwide, solidifying their legacy as one of the most successful and influential groups in pop music history.



Tickets for the February 21, 2026 show are available at the bergenPAC box office and online. If you purchased tickets for the original August 10, 2025 date, your tickets remain valid for the rescheduled performance.

