William Shatner To Appear Live On Stage For Conversation And Q&A At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Set phasers to stun and beam yourself to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 4 for an unforgettable night with the one and only William Shatner, live on stage. Audiences will enjoy a screening of the classic film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with the one and only "Captain James T. Kirk." Tickets $49-$99.

William Shatner will be sharing fascinating and humorous stories from portraying the original Captain Kirk in the "Star Trek" television series and movies, and from his career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, producer, director and writer. Fans will also have a chance to ask Mr. Shatner their question during the audience-led Q&A.

Don't miss your chance to see a Hollywood legend in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening. Produced by Mills Entertainment and The Backlot Project.

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. In 1966, Shatner originated the role of "Captain James T. Kirk" in the television series Star Trek, a show that spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the Star Trek movies, one of which he directed. He's won Emmys and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of lawyer "Denny Crane" on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

His love of music inspired him to record the critically acclaimed album Has Been. William Shatner's book, Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship with a Remarkable Man, appeared on the NY Times Bestseller list, and his newest book, Spirit of the Horse: A Celebration in Fact and Fable, was released in May 2017. Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports. He and his wife, Elizabeth and three married children live in Los Angeles.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2019-2020 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.





