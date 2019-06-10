William Shatner Comes to Asbury Park's Paramount Theatre

Set phasers to stun and beam yourself to the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, October 6th for an unforgettable night with the one and only William Shatner, live on stage. Audiences will enjoy a screening of the classic film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with the one and only "Captain James T. Kirk." A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner. Tickets start at $39.50 (plus applicable service fees) and go on sale Friday, June 14th at www.aboardwalk.com, 732.897.6500, and the Paramount Theatre Box Office located at 1300 Ocean Drive.



William Shatner will be sharing fascinating and humorous stories from portraying the original Captain Kirk in the "Star Trek" television series and movies, and from his career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, producer, director and writer. Fans will also have a chance to ask Mr. Shatner their question during the audience-led Q&A.



Don't miss your chance to see a Hollywood legend in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening. Produced by Mills Entertainment and The Backlot Project.

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. In 1966, Shatner originated the role of "Captain James T. Kirk" in the television series Star Trek, a show that spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the Star Trek movies, one of which he directed. He's won Emmys and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of lawyer "Denny Crane" on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

His love of music inspired him to record the critically acclaimed album Has Been. William Shatner's book, Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship with a Remarkable Man, appeared on the NY Times Bestseller list, and his newest book, Spirit of the Horse: A Celebration in Fact and Fable, was released in May 2017. Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports. He and his wife, Elizabeth and three married children live in Los Angeles.





