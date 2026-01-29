Wharton Arts to Present SOUND BEYOND SIGHT Black History Month Concert

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Black History Month concert titled Sound Beyond Sight will take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. at the Sieminski Theater at Fellowship Village in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

The program will be presented by Wharton Arts and the Sieminski Theater and performed by the New Jersey Youth Symphony under the direction of Helen H. Cha-Pyo.

The concert will feature internationally acclaimed pianist Matthew Whitaker as guest soloist, performing Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin. The program will also include the New Jersey premiere of Electric Beauty by composer Quinn Mason.

Blind since birth, Whitaker is a GRAMMY-nominated pianist and composer whose work spans jazz, classical, film, and orchestral performance. His appearance aligns with the concert’s focus on inclusion and accessibility, highlighting organizations that support individuals with visual impairments, including The Seeing Eye and the Bella Music Foundation for the Blind.

“This concert represents everything we believe music can be—collaborative, inclusive, and deeply human,” said Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen Cha-Pyo. “Our partnership with the Sieminski Theater allows us to co-present a concert that brings an extraordinary artist like Matthew Whitaker to our community, while also amplifying the powerful voice of a brilliant young composer, Quinn Mason. To unite these artists alongside organizations that support individuals who are visually impaired is truly meaningful. It is my hope that this concert goes far beyond an exciting performance and shows how music can connect people across lived experiences, creating space for empathy, inspiration, and shared understanding.”

Sound Beyond Sight reflects Wharton Arts’ ongoing commitment to inclusive programming and community engagement. Tickets are priced at $26 for adults and $21 for students and seniors.

Whitaker will also be honored with Wharton Arts’ Trailblazer Award at the organization’s Arise to the Occasion Gala on April 17, 2026 in Morristown, New Jersey. His recent work includes composing for film and dance, collaborations with artists such as Jon Batiste, Christian McBride, and Anderson .Paak, and the release of On Their Shoulders: An Organ Tribute, which received an NAACP Image Award nomination in 2025.

The New Jersey Youth Symphony is a program of Wharton Arts and provides advanced orchestral training for young musicians from across the state. Through professional-level repertoire and collaborations with guest artists, the ensemble presents programs that connect music to culture and community impact.