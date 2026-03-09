JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Play Gateway Playhouse of Somers Point

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gateway Playhouse of Somers Point will present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, the rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, from April 9 through April 19.

Directed by Chip Garrison, the production retells the final days of Jesus Christ through a rock score that includes songs such as “Superstar,” “Heaven on Their Minds,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Everything’s Alright,” “What’s the Buzz?” and “Could We Start Again, Please.”

Garrison said his connection to the musical dates back to seeing the film version in 1974.

“Here was this biblical story with rock ’n’ roll music—it was powerful,” Garrison said. “Then you have these two people, Jesus and Judas, who are inextricably linked in history. And Webber and Rice’s idea to recreate their relationship through the eyes of Judas was such an interesting thing to explore. It was a brilliant twist to the actual story that we all know.”

In this staging, Garrison has cast the role of Judas as a woman.

“To me, what better way to showcase the jealousy and anger that Judas has for Jesus—whether through disappointment in Him, the attention that Jesus receives, or Judas’ resentment of Mary Magdalene—than to have a woman in the role?” Garrison said. “There’s an underlying dynamic between Judas and Mary Magdalene, who both vie for Jesus’ attention. Having a woman as Judas, in my opinion, now makes it more of a love triangle.”

Garrison added that the casting choice was not intended as a novelty.

“It works vocally, too. Jesus and Judas need strong rock tenors, as they are difficult parts to sing. It’s not a stretch to have an alto play a part,” he said.

The production features two casts. Portraying Jesus are Coby Alavez and Andrew Clare. Mary Magdalene will be played by Danielle Cordivari and Gemma Schleper, while Alaina Famularo and Julie Byrne will perform the role of Judas.

Performances are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on April 9–11 and April 16–18, with 2:00 p.m. matinees on April 12 and April 19.

Tickets are $25 and are available at GatewayByTheBay.org and through the Karen S. Sutherland Box Office, open Wednesdays through Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Avenue in Somers Point.