Samantha Cordon, Nicole Spano, And D.C. Anderson To Perform In MUSIC AT THE MANSION CABARET SERIES

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NiCori Studios & Productions will present the next installment of its cabaret series MUSIC AT THE MANSION at Thorne Mansion, home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

The program will feature cabaret performers Samantha Cordon and Nicole Spano along with singer-songwriter and Broadway performer D.C. Anderson. The event will be hosted by Corinna Sowers Adler, a 2026 BISTRO Award–winning New York cabaret artist.

Musical accompaniment will be provided by Jim Horan, and the program will also include a Young Musician Moment featuring Cash Loncar.

The MUSIC AT THE MANSION series celebrates the Great American Songbook and presents performers from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. Each event features three artists performing individual sets along with a Young Musician Moment, followed by a wine and cheese reception.

Ticket Information

MUSIC AT THE MANSION

Thorne Mansion

21 Normandy Heights Road

Morristown, NJ

Seating begins at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door (cash only).