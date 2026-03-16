Photos: THE CAKE Opens at Bergen County Players In Oradell

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Bergen County Players (BCP) are now presenting The Cake, which opened to resounding applause at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Check out photos from the show below!

The play, written by Bekah Brunstetter, producer/writer for the hit TV series This Is Us, is directed by Carol Fisher of Teaneck. Now on stage through April 11, Showtimes are Friday and Saturday nights at 8PM and Sundays at 2PM. Tickets are $30 on Fridays and Saturdays, and $28 on Sundays. They can be purchased online, by calling 201-261-4200, or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

The Cake, which is inspired by real-life headlines and a case that made its way to the Supreme Court, centers around a warm devout Christian baker in North Carolina who faces a conflict of faith when the daughter of her late best friend asks her to create a wedding cake for her and her lesbian partner.

The talented cast of The Cake includes Holly Cerelli of Hasbrouck Heights, in her debut performance at BCP as Della, the heartwarming baker. Her husband, Tim, a "good ole boy," is played by BCP newcomer John Klemek of Ringwood, NJ. Playing the role of Jen, who is practically Della's daughter, is a familiar BCP name, Angelina Aragona of Township of Washington. Her Lesbian partner is Macy, played by yet another BCP newcomer, Kylah Wilson of Paterson. Rounding out the cast is BCP veteran Larry Brustofski of Oakland, as the voice of George, host of The Great American Bake-Off and the brutal conscience of Della.

Bergen County Players will donate a portion of the 2025-2026 season's proceeds to Joan's Joy Foundation of Hillsdale, New Jersey, which honors the memory of 7-year-old Girl Scout Joan Angela D'Alessandro. The Foundation promotes child safety via programs and provides fun experiences for at-risk children.