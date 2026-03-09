HAIR, SHREK and More Set for Algonquin Arts Theatre 2026-27 Broadway Series

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Algonquin Arts Theatre has revealed its 2026–2027 Broadway Series, an eight-production lineup featuring blockbuster musicals, beloved classics, and more.



The 2026–2027 Broadway Series continues Algonquin's commitment to presenting Broadway-caliber theatre at the Jersey Shore, offering audiences a season that spans joyful family favorites, iconic American musicals, laugh-out-loud comedy, and deeply moving drama.



2026–2027 BROADWAY SERIES PRODUCTIONS



SHREK: THE MUSICAL

July 11 – July 26, 2026

Based on the hit film, Shrek: The Musical is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud spectacle filled with outrageous characters and irresistible humor. Join Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and a host of familiar fairy-tale favorites on a heartwarming adventure about love, acceptance, and finding your place in the world.



HAIR: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical

August 7 – August 16, 2026

Bold, revolutionary, and electrifying, Hair captures the spirit of a generation and stands as the ultimate celebration of the 1960s. Featuring an iconic rock score and powerful themes of love, freedom, and protest, this groundbreaking musical remains as vibrant and relevant as ever.



OLIVER!

October 16 – October 25, 2026

A beloved musical based on Charles Dickens' timeless novel, Oliver! tells the story of a young boy searching for home and belonging. Featuring unforgettable songs like “Food, Glorious Food,” “Consider Yourself,” and “As Long As He Needs Me,” this classic remains a moving and uplifting theatrical experience.



Disney's FROZEN

December 5 – December 20, 2026

The Broadway sensation inspired by the hit Disney film comes to life on stage. Join Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and friends in a magical story of sisterhood, courage, and love, brought to life with stunning visuals and beloved songs audiences know and love.



ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

January 16 – January 24, 2027

This classic comedy serves up murder, mayhem, and nonstop laughs. When a charming bachelor discovers his sweet aunts have a deadly secret, chaos ensues in one of the most beloved farces ever written—sure to have audiences doubled over with laughter.



TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

February 20 – February 27, 2027

Based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize–winning novel, this powerful drama explores justice, compassion, and moral courage. Seen through the eyes of a child, To Kill a Mockingbird remains a moving and deeply human story that continues to resonate across generations.



TOOTSIE: THE MUSICAL

April 3 – April 11, 2027

Based on the iconic film starring Dustin Hoffman, Tootsie is a laugh-out-loud musical comedy with heart. Following a struggling actor who lands an unlikely role by adopting an onstage alter ego, this Broadway hit is a joyful celebration of ambition, reinvention, and unexpected love.



42ND STREET

May 8 – May 16, 2027

A spectacular celebration of Broadway glamour, 42nd Street is the ultimate tap-dancing musical. Featuring dazzling choreography and classic songs like “42nd Street,” “We're in the Money,” and “Lullaby of Broadway,” this feel-good favorite delivers pure theatrical magic.