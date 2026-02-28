Video: A Conversation Between 2 Creatives on Two River Theater's A DOLL'S HOUSE

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out the conversation between Artistic Director Justin Waldman, and adaptor and director of A Doll's House at Two River Theater, Justin Emeka.

The production runs February 28 through March 15.

The cast includes Cara Ricketts, Joshua Echebiri, Russell G. Jones, Pascale Armand, Ian Lassiter and Caylen Bryant.

The creative team includes playwright Henrik Ibsen, adaptor and director Emeka, choreographer Mayte Natalio, scenic designer Riw Rakkulchon, costume designer Sarita Fellows, lighting designer Abigail Hoke-Brady, sound designer Germán Martínez, hair and make up designer Nikiya Mathis, intimacy/fight coordinator Gerry Rodriguez, dialect coach Nathan Crocker, stage manager Kelsy Durkin, and assistant stage manager Lisa Toudic.

Watch the full conversation here!