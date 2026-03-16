Vivid Stage to Debut New Comedy ETIQUETTE in Summit, NJ

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Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present a world premiere comedy from April 9 through 19: Etiquette by David Lee White.

Etiquette begins at The Cellar Theatre, a regional theatre that is back in production after a year of pandemic Zoom programming, but misbehavior in the audience turns everything upside-down. The overworked and underpaid staff suddenly have to navigate in-fighting, diva tantrums, illegal vaping and internet trolls...not to mention the Cellar's problematic history. The play is a hilarious look at what happens backstage when the culture is changing at breakneck speed and the personalities involved are even bigger than the catastrophes at hand.

Directed by Noreen Farley (Clinton), the cast includes Vivid Stage ensemble members Clark Carmichael (Hewitt), Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Daria M. Sullivan (Lyndhurst), Jason Szamreta (Long Branch) and Emaline Williams (Hackettstown).

Playwright David Lee White is also a performer and educator based in New Jersey. His collaborative work with theatres and educational institutions includes farce, musicals and verbatim theatre, all created in concert with local artists, young people and community members. His work with Kate Brennan on The Infinity Trilogy, a series of YA musicals, was the recipient of a MAP Fund award, and the first musical in the trilogy, ALiEN8, is now available through YouthPLAYS.

Vivid Stage has produced several of David's plays, including BLOOD: A COMEDY, recently adapted for the film A RELATIVE COMEDY, an audio production of his play WAYS TO HAPPY, and many of his short plays. David also teaches Advanced Improvisation, Theatre History and Dramatic Analysis at Drexel University.

Etiquette will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit from April 9 through 19. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Special dates: Thursday, April 9, is a preview performance; all tickets are $28. Friday, April 10, has an opening night reception following the show. Sunday, April 12, is Senior Sunday; seniors age 65+ pay $28. Thursday, April 16 is Under 30 Thursday; all patrons under 30 pay $25. Talkbacks follow the April 12 and 19 matinée performances. Sunday, April 19's matinee will be audio described for patrons with vision loss.

Tickets range from $25 to $42, with special rates for subscribers and groups. For advance ticket purchases, go to our website. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Assisted listening devices are available at all performances. The parking lot is accessible from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theatre.