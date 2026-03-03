Video: First Look at A DOLL’S HOUSE at Two River Theater

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Two River Theater has released a first look at Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, adapted and directed by Justin Emeka. This world premiere adaptation reimagines the classic drama in 1950s suburban New Jersey, weaving Black culture into one of the most influential plays ever written. The production runs February 21 through March 15, 2026, in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater.

Nearly 150 years after its debut, A Doll’s House continues to resonate. With its story of a dark secret that threatens to unravel a family, Ibsen introduced one of drama’s first feminist heroines in Nora Helmer, illuminating the struggle for personal liberation with urgency that still speaks to audiences today.

Artistic Director Justin Waldman said, “When Justin Emeka gifts his vision to a project, it always adds up to more than the sum of its parts. Such is his ability to plumb the depths to mine more heart, more humor, more meaning. In this World Premiere adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s legendarily seismic work, Justin places Nora Helmer in 1950s suburban New Jersey, at a crossroads of burgeoning civil rights and rampant red lining, to elicit a distinctly immediate and actively necessary new look at a piece of art that shocked the world.”

The cast includes Tony Award nominee Pascale Armand as Christie Linde; Caylen Bryant as Helen; Joshua Echebiri as Torvard Helmer; Obie and SAG Award winner Russell G. Jones as Dr. Rank; Ian Lassiter as Nils Krogstad; and Cara Ricketts as Nora Helmer.

The creative team features Adapter and Director Justin Emeka; Choreographer Mayte Natalio; Scenic Designer Riw Rakkulchon; Costume Designer Sarita Fellows; Lighting Designer Abigail Hoke-Brady; Sound Designer Germán Martez; Composer Caylen Bryant; Hair and Makeup Designer Nikiya Mathis; Intimacy/Fight Coordinator Gerardo Rodriguez; Dialect Coach Nathan Crocker; Production Stage Manager Kelsy Durkin; Assistant Stage Manager Lisa Toudic; and casting by Caparelliotis Casting (David Caparelliotis and Joseph Gery).