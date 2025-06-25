WQXR, NJPAC, and New Jersey Symphony Present Free Classical Kids Fair on July 13

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WQXR, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), and the New Jersey Symphony will present the Classical Kids Fair at NJPAC on Sunday, July 13, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Chambers Plaza in Newark. The event marks the New Jersey debut of the beloved Classical Kids Fair and is free and open to the public. Reservations are encouraged.

Designed for children ages 4–10, the Classical Kids Fair offers families a fun and interactive introduction to classical music. The afternoon includes live performances by the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players, Nimbus Dance, Paterson Music Project, and Keys 2 Success. Kids can also visit an instrument discovery zone, hosted by the New Jersey Symphony, NJ Symphony Youth Orchestra, and Keys 2 Success, where they can try out various musical instruments.

Other highlights include:

A beat-making workshop with Grounded Music Education

A drum circle and activities led by the Paterson Music Project

A “cool conductors” activity where children can craft a baton and learn to conduct

Visits with the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company dragon and performers

Classical-themed cookie decorating with Cupcake Carriage’s mobile baking truck

Musical storytime with NJPAC’s Books on the Move

Interactive exhibits from Girl Scouts of Heart of New Jersey and STEAM Urban

Arts and crafts stations will feature coloring with WQXR and maraca-making with the Girl Scouts' Mobile Classroom.

“We’re delighted to partner with NJPAC and the New Jersey Symphony to bring the Classical Kids Fair to New Jersey,” said LaFontaine E. Oliver, President and CEO of New York Public Radio. “The Classical Kids Fairs are an important part of our commitment to making this treasured art form accessible, even to our littlest listeners.”

The event also coincides with a New Jersey Symphony concert in NJPAC’s Prudential Hall that afternoon, featuring a screening of How to Train Your Dragon with the score performed live. Tickets for the concert are available at njsymphony.org/dragon.

For more information and to reserve free tickets to the fair, visit WQXR.org or NJPAC.org.

