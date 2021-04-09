Vanguard Theater to Present #StopAsianHate Webinar

Vanguard Theater will present an online webinar, #StopAsianHate: Being An Ally For The Asian-American Community on April 12, 2021 at 7:30PM.

Artistic Director and Co-Founder Janeece Freeman Clark sits down with Super Smack a.k.a. JD Ricafort.

They will be talking about #StopAsianHate, Black Lives Matter, being an Ally, Asian American History, casting, the impact of the arts on representation and so much more.

This event is free, however patrons are asked to consider a donation to https://www.immigranthistory.org.

Register to take part in the webinar here.

JD Ricafort is a rapper, actor, dancer, and nerd based in Queens. His music has been featured on Underground Hip-Hop Blog and Broadway World, and his solo hip-hop act SUPER SMACK recently performed at SXSW. He's performed in multiple productions of Lin Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS, most recently winning the Helen Hayes Award for Best Musical in 2018, and he's an alum of The Public Theater's #BARS Workshop with Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs.