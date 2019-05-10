UCPAC Hosts Wine, Cheese, And Chocolate Party

Union County Performing Arts Center's annual Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Party is back! From 5-9pm, sample wines from 24 different vendors, all brought to you by Witty's Fine Wines and Liquors of Rahway and Metro Liquors of Linden, delicious cheeses from around the world provided by ShopRite of Clark, and decadent chocolates!

UCPAC's Executive Director Brian Remo explains that the fundraiser "has always been one of the UCPAC's most popular events and is a great way to kick off the summer season." He continues to say that, "Witty's and Metro Liquors have been TREMENDOUS supporters of the Arts Center for many years, and their support at this event is unparalleled." Tickets are $30.00 in advance, and increase to $35.00 at the door.

After the tasting, at 9pm, UCPAC presents An Evening with Patsy Palma: Standards, Oldies & Showtunes. Palma pays homage to true musical legends such as Sinatra, Bennett and Presley, "An Evening with Patsy Palma" delivers a marvelous tribute to the classics. Palma performs standards from his favorite vocalists, while also throwing in moments from the musicals he has been a part of. It is bound to be a beautiful night of ballads and sing-a-longs. Remo, ensures that "very few talents can truly live up to the title "local celebrity" like Mr. Patsy Palma. His voice and on stage presence is unique and intoxicating as it captures and celebrates a style of entertainment that appeals to audiences of all ages." "An Evening with Patsy Palma" will truly be one evening you will not want to miss. Tickets are $20.00 in advance, and increase to $25.00 at the door.

A package deal is available for those who would like to attend both events. Visit ucpac.org/packages to pay $5.00 less than if you were to purchase for each event separately!

This is sure to be a lovely event with delicious food, wine, desserts and great music that will also raise money for the performing arts center and its programs.

Both events will be held at Union County Performing Art Center's Hamilton Stage (360 Hamilton Street, Rahway, NJ).





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You