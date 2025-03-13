Two River Theater Will Host a Free Women's Health and Wellness Service Fair

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two River Theater will celebrate women’s health and wellness with a free fair on Saturday, April 26 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. This event will provide a wealth of resources, services, and on-site information—all completely free! The community gathering will be held in Two Rivers Theater’s lobby, library and studio. Families are welcome!



“Artistic Director Justin Waldman and I are thrilled that Two River is hosting its second annual Women’s Wellness Fair,” says Nora DeVeau-Rosen, Two River Theater’s Managing Director. “This is a crucial time to support, prioritize, and amplify the conversation around women’s health and wellness. Running in tandem with our next mainstage show, ¡VOS!, a world premiere by Christina Pumariega, this event aims to deepen the dialogue we must have right now about female-identifying topics, including physical, mental, and emotional well-being. A big thank you to our Red Bank community partners for helping to further this conversation and expand the resources available to all across Monmouth County.”



To RSVP for the above event, visit: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/womens-wellness-fair/ or call 732.345.1400.

