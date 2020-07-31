Two River Theater Cancels ON BORROWED TIME Benefit Reading After Criticisms of its Nearly All-White Cast

Two River Theater has canceled an upcoming benefit performance, following criticism of the performance's nearly all-white cast, App reports.

The performance was set to be a reading of 1930s play "On Borrowed Time" by playwright Paul Osborn. Broadway icon Joel Grey was to direct, which featured a cast including Phillipa Soo of Hamilton.

"We heard from our community and are grateful for the honest calls for our accountability. Two River Theater has decided to remove 'On Borrowed Time' from the Two River Rising Series calendar," the company said in a statement. "Recognizing the urgency of these times we're in, we understand that our approach to this play has upheld, and did not seek to challenge, harmful patterns of representation in the American theater."

"We hear you. Thank you for these honest calls for our accountability. We apologize for the harm we have caused and acknowledge we must do better."

Ticket holders to ON BORROWED TIME will be automatically refunded for the reading. An email will be sent with more details from the theatre's box office on 7/31.

Read more on App.

Read the full statement, which was posted to Facebook, below:

