Two River Continues Radio Play Series With ANTARCTICA By Kimber Lee

Two River Theater continues its commissioned Radio Plays series with antarctica, by Kimber Lee and directed by Neel Keller. Journey with Matty as she wants to do the impossible: become the first woman to traverse Antarctica on foot unaided. On her journey she faces ice storms, frigid temperatures, and constant danger. Even the smallest mistake can mean failure or worse. antarctica delves into where the mind goes under the most extreme conditions.

Kimber Lee is known for plays such as to the yellow house, tokyo fish story, and brownsville song (b-side for tray) and has won a number of awards including The Bruntwood Prize International Award and The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

﻿

The cast features Sophia Skiles and ﻿Shannon Tyo. ﻿﻿﻿The creative team includes Composer & Sound Designer ﻿Jose Gonzales and Audio Engineer ﻿Garrett Schultz. The Stage Manager is Nicole Kuker.﻿﻿﻿

"We're inviting you to listen to a radio play. Which, of course, is as old as radio. But, in fact "listening" to a play is even older than that. All the way back to griots and fireside storytelling when we learned to be active listeners and employ our vivid imaginations to create pictures for ourselves", says John Dias, Two River Theater's Artistic Director.

Free streaming will be available starting Monday, February 7 at 12:00PM through Sunday, March 6/2022.