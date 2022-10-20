Two New Visual Art Exhibits Showcase Local Artists In Group And Individual Shows

MPAC is presenting new group and individual visual art exhibits in its two galleries through November 29.

"Out of the Blue" is a multi-media group show by New Jersey Art Association which runs in MPAC's Art Upstairs Gallery. "Collective Memory" is a mixed-media exhibit by Rosalind Nzinga Vaughn-Nichol, which runs in MPAC's Starlight Gallery.

The galleries are open for ticket holders on show nights, and to the public on Tuesdays from 12 pm - 2 pm and by appointment. A meet-the-artists reception will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 pm - 5 pm. The reception is free and open to the public.

New Jersey Art Association

Out of the Blue

New Jersey Art Association, previously known as Milburn-Short Hills Arts Center, is one of the oldest arts groups in the state. They are a multi-medium organization with artists in all disciplines - oils, watercolor, acrylics, pastels, mixed-media, photography, sculpture, etc. The association is comprised of professional artists and devoted amateurs. Recent exhibitions have been held at galleries in Bernardsville Library, Chatham Library, Overlook Medical Center, Morris County Library and Chilton Medical Center among others. The exhibitions provide opportunities for growth and possibly experiment in new disciplines. All of the exhibits are juried by professional and teaching artists.

NJ Art Association encourages art education and appreciation, commends the work of its members and other individuals and arts groups; offers opportunities for growth in the arts and the development of local talent. The association also sponsors programs by highly qualified presenters for its members and the community.

This exhibit, "Out of the Blue", is an eclectic show with pieces ranging from landscapes and floral images to bold abstracts.

Additional information is available at www.njartassoc.org

The Art Upstairs Gallery is a gift of the John and Margaret Post Foundation.

Rosalind Nzinga Vaughn-Nichol

Collective Memory

Artist statement: "I am a mixed media papermaker. I incorporate disintegrating vintage textiles and found objects into my papers, which I use to create mixed media collage, poured pulp and acrylic paintings," she says. "I inherited a love for recycling from my grandmother. She would repurpose everything from old garments down to their threads. Nothing in our house was ever wasted. Consequently, I find something grounding about giving new life to things with history."

"My abstracted narratives are intentionally vague since the things that touch and feed our souls are not always tangible. I want the viewer to have space to find meaning, with or without, the guidance of my intentions and symbolism however I feel deeply connected to the complexities of my American Afrocentric roots, and generally incorporate African iconography and textiles in my work."

Additional information is available at www.rosalind-nzinga.com

The Starlight Gallery is a gift of Wendy and Jay Birnbaum.