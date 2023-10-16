Trivia Night Fundraiser Comes to Vivid Stage This Month

The event is on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is holding a Trivia Night Fundraiser on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Instead of hosting a more formal gala, Vivid will throw several casual, less-expensive fundraisers this year. The event will include pizza, snacks, drinks and dessert, as well as an interactive game. The party will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, from 6pm-9pm. 

The Best Men Trivia will lead the game, which will focus on Pop Culture, Theatre and Entertainment. Guests can sign up to bring a team of 2-4 players, or will be assigned teams when they arrive. Vivid's resident ensemble of actors will act as special guests on the teams.

Funds raised at this event will help Vivid Stage maintain its tradition of excellence in arts programming. In addition to our regular season of mainstage productions, cabaret, improv and new play readings, the theatre provides outreach and education programs for students and seniors, as well as internship opportunities for college students and young professionals. Providing a creative home for New Jersey artists is primary among the company's goals, as is cultivating the relationship between artists and audiences throughout the season.

Tickets for the entire evening are $50. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Click Here. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.




