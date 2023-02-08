Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trevor Noah Tour Heads To NJPAC

The performance is on Tuesday, May 25th  at 8 PM.

Feb. 08, 2023  
Trevor Noah Tour Heads To NJPAC

After the success of an extensive world tour in 2022, comedian Trevor Noah is heading back on the road with his 2023 Off The Record Tour, making a stop at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). Noah recently announced the new tour, billed "Off the Record," entails 28 stops across the U.S. that will roll through Newark on Tuesday, May 25 at 8 pm.

It's already being called "the greatest stand-up show of the year" (The Times). The Emmy Award-winning comedian and #1 New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah is back on tour after a well-deserved retirement from hosting The Daily Show.

This new set showcases his signature mix of personal stories from a hilarious global perspective. It's a must-see for fans of his many comedy specials, including Afraid of the Dark, Son of Patricia, and his 2022 Netflix special, I Wish You Would.

Tickets to see Trevor Noah go on sale Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




The Emmy Award–Winning Comedian, Samantha Bee Returns To NJPAC This April Photo
The Emmy Award–Winning Comedian, Samantha Bee Returns To NJPAC This April
Due to popular demand, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) adds second show to see Emmy Award -winning Comedian, Samantha Bee who will bring trademark satirical comedy to the stage on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8th at 8 PM.
The Middletown Arts Center Presents SEUSSICAL, Produced By The MAC Players Photo
The Middletown Arts Center Presents SEUSSICAL, Produced By The MAC Players
The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center's community theater group, kicks off its 2023 season with Seussical, a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza!
Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents DISNEYS WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTA Photo
Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION, March 18
Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will be arriving at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown for two performances on Saturday, March 18 at 1 pm and 5 pm.  Tickets are $19-$39. 
Andrew Lloyd Webbers CATS Will Play Mayo Performing Arts Center From, March 10-March Photo
Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS Will Play Mayo Performing Arts Center From, March 10-March 12
One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS will come to Morristown's Mayo Performing Arts Center from Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12.

More Hot Stories For You


The Emmy Award–Winning Comedian, Samantha Bee Returns To NJPAC This AprilThe Emmy Award–Winning Comedian, Samantha Bee Returns To NJPAC This April
February 7, 2023

Due to popular demand, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) adds second show to see Emmy Award -winning Comedian, Samantha Bee who will bring trademark satirical comedy to the stage on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8th at 8 PM.
The Middletown Arts Center Presents SEUSSICAL, Produced By The MAC PlayersThe Middletown Arts Center Presents SEUSSICAL, Produced By The MAC Players
February 7, 2023

The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center's community theater group, kicks off its 2023 season with Seussical, a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza!
Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION, March 18Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION, March 18
February 7, 2023

Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will be arriving at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown for two performances on Saturday, March 18 at 1 pm and 5 pm.  Tickets are $19-$39. 
Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS Will Play Mayo Performing Arts Center From, March 10-March 12Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS Will Play Mayo Performing Arts Center From, March 10-March 12
February 7, 2023

One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS will come to Morristown's Mayo Performing Arts Center from Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12.
Come In From The Cold For A Night Of Laughs At The COMEDY CORNER At Township TheatreCome In From The Cold For A Night Of Laughs At The COMEDY CORNER At Township Theatre
February 7, 2023

Joey Callahan will be headlining the next comedy show at the Comedy Corner at Township Theatre on Saturday February 18 at 9:00 PM. Joey has performed at comedy clubs and casinos across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
share